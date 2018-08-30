Horse-drawn carriages line Central Park South in New York City.

Melanie Eversley, USA TODAY

The iconic horse-drawn carriage rides in New York City may be finding a new home.

Mayor of NYC Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday a plan to shift the boarding area for the carriages from the southern tip of Central Park to specific areas within the 843-acre park.

The new proposed pick-up locations are located near the entrances on Fifth Avenue and Central Park West.

The decision puts the city one step closer to settling a contentious years-long debate over what to do about the safety of the animals.

The move means that the animals will spend less time alongside the city's notorious bustling traffic, "thus reducing potential harm to the animal," according to city Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

In 2013, de Blasio, a Democrat, ran for mayor promising supporters that he would put an immediate end to horse-carriage rides.

"We are ending horse carriages in New York City," de Blasio said. "There's no place for horse carriages anymore in New York City. Major cities all around the world have been ending this because it's cruel, because it's inhumane and horses don't belong in the middle of the busiest city in the world," he declared.

However, his plan was defeated by the City Council in 2016, a decision that was backed by labor unions, pedicab drivers and animal rights advocates.

Since the failed legislation, city officials have focused on making the industry safer for pedestrians, bikers and horses.

The shift is supposed to take effect this fall after the Department of Transportation holds a public hearing planned for October.

