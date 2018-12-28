BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — A New Jersey state trooper went for a wild ride early Thursday morning while trying to wrangle a cow that escaped from a cattle truck en route to a slaughterhouse.

The unknown state trooper tried to hold the cow, but it didn't exactly go as planned, said Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale.

"He tried to get around it and hold it, and then he's riding it like a bull down Route 80," Speziale said.

The cow was caught running across Route 80, and almost all the on-duty officers responded to a call around 2:41 a.m. about an injured cow headed toward the city, Speziale said. He said the cow kicked open the door of the trailer she was in and jumped onto the highway from the upper level.

The attempt to get the cow back over the guardrail was caught on tape, and police officers could be seen trying to coax the cow. Police ended up using a tow strap after officer Brian Culmone's failed attempt to rope the cow and hold on to her.

The story continues below the video.

Speziale said he could understand why so many officers were dispatched to the scene in an effort to protect the public.

"That cow's at least 1,000 pounds," he said. "We could have had a major accident."

Weird news: 5 crazy animals that have been caught in North Jersey

The police director said he is grateful that no one was hurt or killed and that the cow was removed from the roadway.

The cow was hitched to the back of the tow truck to get her moving before Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage took her to a veterinarian, according to the sanctuary's Facebook page.

More: Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 other animals, officials say

North Jersey animals on the loose From 09/28/09 BULL LOOSE : A bull ran loose along E 7th St. in Paterson when it escaped from Ena Meat Packing. Paterson Police and Animal Control were on the scene. From 09/28/09 BULL LOOSE : A bull ran loose along E 7th St. in Paterson when it escaped from Ena Meat Packing. Paterson Police and Animal Control were on the scene. 57038 PARERSON, NJ 09/28/09 BULL LOOSE : A sedated bull is hauled away back to the slaughter house. A bull ran loose along E 7th St. in Paterson when it escaped from Ena Meat Packing. Paterson Police and Animal Control were on the scene. STAFF PHOTO BY ELIZABETH LARA Paterson animal control officers captured what they believe to be an F1 savannah cat. The cat was taken to an organization in Wanaque that specializes in orphaned, injured and distressed wildlife. An alligator was caught in the Passaic Rivder near the Elmwood Park on July 8, 2015. A monk parakeet in Ridgefield brings in a stick to its nesting platform. The birds have used the platforms for more than two years. Photo credit: Jim Wright John DeCando, Paterson chief animal control officer, and Mike Rodriguez, animal control officer, take the snake out of its carrier in August 2013. Sgt. Ed Kukalski holds a 2-foot iguana that he captured behind the Valley National Bank on Rochelle Avenue in Rochelle Park on July 29, 2015.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com