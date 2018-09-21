Popular Game of Thrones filming locations
TripAdvisor looked at which travel locations had surged in popularity as a result of appearing on the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones." No. 1, 1. Black Sand Beach; Vik, Iceland; 290% increase in popularity.
Black Sand Beach; Vik, Iceland.
2. Strokkur Geysir, Iceland; 286%
3. Skaftafell National Park; Skaftafell, Iceland; 272%
3. Skaftafell National Park; Skaftafell, Iceland.
4. Murlough Bay and Fair Head County Antrim, Northern Ireland; 269%
5. Skogafoss; Skogar, Iceland; 261%
6. Antrim Castle Gardens; County Antrim, Northern Ireland; 246%
6. Antrim Castle Gardens; County Antrim, Northern Ireland.
7. Seljalandsfoss; South Region, Iceland; 245%
8. Passeig de la Muralla; Girona, Spain; 238%
9. Thingvellir National Park; Thingvellir, Iceland; 234%
10. Blue Lagoon; Grindavik, Iceland; 231%
Top of Old Town
Dubrovnik, Croatia.
DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — Marc van Bloemen has lived in the old town of Dubrovnik, a Croatian citadel widely praised as the jewel of the Adriatic, for decades, since he was a child. He says it used to be a privilege. Now it’s a nightmare.

Crowds of tourists clog the entrances to the ancient walled city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as huge cruise ships unload thousands more daily. People bump into each other on the famous limestone-paved Stradun, the pedestrian street lined with medieval churches and palaces, as fans of the popular TV series “Game of Thrones” search for the locations where it was filmed.

Dubrovnik is a prime example of the effects of mass tourism, a global phenomenon in which the increase in people traveling means standout cites — particularly small ones — get overwhelmed by crowds. As the numbers of visitors keeps rising, local authorities are looking for ways to keep the throngs from killing off the town’s charm.

“It’s beyond belief, it’s like living in the middle of Disneyland,” says van Bloemen from his house overlooking the bustling Old Harbor in the shadows of the stone city walls.

On a typical day there are about eight cruise ships visiting this town of 2,500 people, each dumping some 2,000 tourists into the streets. He recalls one day when 13 ships anchored here.

“We feel sorry for ourselves, but also for them (the tourists) because they can’t feel the town anymore because they are knocking into other tourists,” he said. “It’s chaos, the whole thing is chaos.”

The problem is hurting Dubrovnik’s reputation abroad.

UNESCO warned last year that the city’s world heritage title was at risk because of the surge in tourist numbers.

The popular Discoverer travel blog recently wrote that a visit to the historic town “is a highlight of any Croatian vacation, but the crowds that pack its narrow streets and passageways don’t make for a quality visitor experience.”

It said that the extra attention the city gets from being a filming location for “Game of Thrones” combines with the cruise ship arrivals to create “a problem of epic proportions.”

It advises travelers to visit other quaint old towns nearby: “Instead of trying to be one of the lucky ones who gets a ticket to Dubrovnik’s sites, try the delightful town of Ohrid in nearby Macedonia.”

In 2017, local authorities announced a “Respect the City” plan that limits the number of tourists from cruise ships to a maximum of 4,000 at any one time during the day. The plan still has to be implemented, however.

“We are aware of the crowds,” said Romana Vlasic, the head of the town’s tourist board.

But while on the one hand she pledged to curb the number of visitors, Vlasic noted with some satisfaction that this season in Dubrovnik “is really good with a slight increase in numbers.” The success of the Croatian national soccer team at this summer’s World Cup, where it reached the final, helped bring new tourists new tourists.

Vlasic said that over 800,000 tourists visited Dubrovnik since the start of the year, a 6 percent increase from the same period last year. Overnight stays were up 4 percent to 3 million.

The cruise ships pay the city harbor docking fees, but the local businesses get very little money from the visitors, who have all-inclusive packages on board the ship and spend very little on local restaurants or shops

Krunoslav Djuricic, who plays his electric guitar at Pile, one of the two main entrances of Dubrovnik’s walled city, sees the crowds pass by him all day and believes that “mass tourism might not be what we really need.”

The tourists disembarking from the cruise ships have only a few hours to visit the city, meaning they often rush around to see the sites and take selfies to post to social media.

“We have crowds of people who are simply running,” Djuricic says. “Where are these people running to?”

16 places to relive 'Game of Thrones' in the U.S.
North of the Wall: Denali National Park, Alaska — Vast fields and snowy forests await you in Denali National Park. Thankfully, you won't have to scale the Wall to reach it (or deal with the Night King and his army of the dead).
Weirwood Tree: Angel Oak, Johns Island, S.C. — You may or may not find the old gods as far south as South Carolina, but the Angel Oak has the same ancient and otherworldly feel of any true Weirwood Tree.
The Red Keep: Bannerman Castle, Beacon, N.Y. — Whether you're defending Blackwater Bay, planning a political trip to The North or enjoying a ceremonial joust, Bannerman Castle is The Red Keep of the U.S. However, with its crumbling towers, it may be more of a Red Keep after Daenarys Targaryen invades King's Landing.
Meereen: Ennis House, Los Angeles — Ennis House was used by "Game of Thrones" production designer and art director Deborah Riley as inspiration for Meereen Palace. This Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece is the closest you will get to Essos without crossing the Narrow Sea.
Riverrun: Boldt Castle, Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - Located on Heart Island in the Saint Lawrence River, Boldt Castle is the imposing and isolated wonder that many imagine Riverrun — the former seat of House Tully — would be.
The Eyrie: El Tovar Hotel, Grand Canyon Village, Ariz. — Situated on the rim of the Grand Canyon, El Tovar Hotel is the closest you can get to the impregnable Eyrie. Thankfully, you won't have to keep an eye out for the Moon Door.
Winterfell: Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton, Va. — Fort Monroe may be less land-locked than Winterfell, the seat of House Stark, but its high walls certainly feel just as imposing. Thankfully, Virginia is much warmer than the North so you can leave the thick wool coats at home.
Casterly Rock: Castello di Amorosa, Calistoga, Calif. — The seat of House Lannister, Casterly Rock is both an intimidating and grand castle. Castello di Amorosa offers the same atmosphere — complete with a vineyard so that you can enjoy a little "Dornish red" in the sunshine of Napa Valley.
Highgarden: Filoli, Woodside, Calif. — Known for its plentiful rose gardens, Highgarden is the gem of The Reach and the seat of House Tyrell. If you're looking for grand architecture and stunning gardens, you need look no further than Filoli, a National Trust Historic Site.
The Citadel: Library of Congress, Washington — For any book nerds wishing that they could join Samwell Tarly in studying to be a maester, the Library of Congress is the largest library in the nation and the closest you'll get to earning your chain without studying at the Citadel.
The Iron Bank of Braavos: Mellon Auditorium, Washington — Home to the sternest bankers in Essos (and The Known World for that matter), the architecture of the Iron Bank of Braavos matches the demeanor of its bankers. No less intimidating is the Mellon Auditorium which closely resembles the audience hall of the Iron Bank.
Dragonstone: Saint John's Abbey, Collegeville, Minn. — The nave of Saint John's Abbey is just as stark and as intimidating as the throne hall at Dragonstone. Designed by Marcel Breuer, it is a monumental space — though sadly lacking in dragons.
The Dothraki Sea: Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, Kansas — While you are unlikely to come across a hoard of Dothraki while visiting Tallgrass Prairie, you will be able to enjoy the vast acres of tall, wild grasses that resemble The Great Grass Sea (also known as the Dothraki Sea).
Sunspear: Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Miami — The Water Gardens of Sunspear, seat of House Martell, are famed for their beauty. If you want to avoid the Sand Snakes but still enjoy stunning gardens, Vizcaya is the place for you.
The Colossus of Braavos: Vulcan Statue, Birmingham, Ala. — Based on the ancient Colossus of Rhodes, the Colossus of Braavos is an intimidating sight for any sailor entering the city. No less intimidating is the Vulcan Statue — the world's largest cast-iron statue—atop Red Mountain in Birmingham, Ala.
The Great Sept of Baelor: West Baden Springs Hotel, West Baden Springs, Ind. — Whether you worship the Old Gods or follow the Faith of the Seven, the Great Sept of Baelor is one of the grandest domed structures of Westeros. Thankfully, the U.S. has plenty of those to offer (and with a major lack of wildfire), including the gorgeous dome at the West Baden Springs Hotel.
