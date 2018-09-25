Photos: The luxury of the Crystal Serenity

Unveiled in 2003, the 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity is among the most luxurious ships at sea.

Crystal Cruises

Crystal Cruises is planning another epic world cruise for 2021.

The 139-day voyage from Miami to Dover, England will kick off Jan. 5, 2021 and include a wide range of calls in Central America, the Hawaiian Islands, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia and Europe.

Taking place on Crystal's 980-passenger Crystal Serenity, the voyage will begin with a passage across the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal to the west coast of Central America for stops in Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Mexico.

From there, Serenity will call at San Diego and Los Angeles before heading across the Pacific on a multi-week routing that will take it to Hawaii, Kiribati, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

RELATED: The adventure of a Crystal voyage to South Africa

Continuing westward, Serenity will spend nearly a week in Australia before heading to Asia for visits to Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, China, Singapore and Myanmar. It then will stop in India and Sri Lanka as it heads toward the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Aden.

After a call at the Red Sea port of Safaga, Egypt (gateway to the temples of Luxor), Serenity will pass through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean for calls in Greece, Italy and Spain. Final calls will take place in Morocco, Portugal and France.

Shorter segments of the world cruises also are being sold.

Fares for the full world cruises start at $46,199 per person, not including taxes, fees and port charges.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com