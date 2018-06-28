HOUSTON, Texas — Arborists say that 10 months post Hurricane Harvey, they’re just beginning to see many trees showing signs that they didn’t survive.

Paul Johnson, the urban and community forestry program leader with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said although many trees showed signs of life since Harvey, they might have just been exhaling their final breath.

“A lot of these trees left out here looked OK,” Johnson explained, “and then, over the last month or so, they really started to drop their leaves and they’re dying back.”

He's been inspecting trees at Bear Creek Park in Texas this week.

"You can almost consider them a zombie tree," he said. "They are dead but they just don’t know it yet."

Weak trees can pose dangers to people and property.

In the past 30 days at least three people have been killed in the US by falling trees, including a teen who was attending a Boy Scout summer camp in Georgia and two journalists in South Carolina who were covering storms in Polk County, Florida, this week.

Johnson and his team have been asked to look for troubled trees around greater Houston. Throughout the week they will log a dying or dead tree’s GPS location then recommend a plan to either remove, prune or treat the tree, to the city or county.

Johnson said assessing flooded trees is an ongoing task that could take as many as seven years before the full extent of root damage is visible.

These are the warning signs that a tree is failing: leaf loss from the ends of branches and the top of the tree and leaf discoloration, usually yellow.

Johnson said that tree removal is not always necessary and that some can be saved with the proper care. If a homeowner is unsure of a tree’s condition, call on an arborist for their professional opinion, he said.

