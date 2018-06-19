Soar above beautiful Melbourne on an unforgettable hot air balloon ride at sunrise, enjoy a helicopter tour over the wetlands, cruise the harbor, and discover the hidden gems of the region on this adventurous and romantic escape.

This Down Under Answers package includes all the aforementioned activities, six nights’ accommodation, a champagne breakfast, sunset dinner cruise, a food and wine tour, and all transfers. Book by June 30 to take advantage of $270 in savings.

Begin your vacation with an afternoon tea and stroll through the vibrant city of Melbourne. Next, enjoy gorgeous bird's-eye views of the town at sunrise via hot air balloon. Use the rest of the day to explore at leisure.

On the second leg of your trip, visit the stunning Mornington Peninsula wine region for an immersive food and drink tour, complete with cellar door tasting and lunch.

Lastly, embark to the natural parks of Darwin, where you can cruise via floatplane down a lagoon, witnessing the ubiquitous wildlife. Also enjoy a day at leisure in this region, perhaps exploring some of the rainforest, or visiting a waterfall or plunge pool.

Terms and conditions

* Prices are quoted in USD and are ‘from’, per person, based on double occupancy. Single supplements apply. Accommodation and tours are subject to availability at time of booking. Pricing and itineraries are subject to change without notice. Prices are current at time of posting (5/29/18) and may differ when you book your travel. Blackout dates apply. Please call for our current pricing and availability.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com