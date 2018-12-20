Delta Air Lines is apologizing to model and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco, who wasn't pleased when he was met at his airport gate with a wheelchair.

He walks just fine, thank you.

The "Dancing With the Stars" and "America's Next Top Model" winner took to Twitter Tuesday to share a clip of a Delta employee meeting him with a wheelchair.

"Not a clear video but apparently being deaf at an airport means I need a wheelchair," he tweeted. "Y’all should’ve seen the look on the guy’s face ... he knew delta made a huge mistake."

DiMarco's tweets, which have thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets, got the airline's attention on social media.

Not a clear video but apparently being deaf at an airport means I need a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/fmFn1CsSv2 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 19, 2018

A Delta employee replied to DiMarco on Twitter: "my apologies, but I'm just seeing your video. I'm sorry that there was some confusion regarding your itinerary. Please follow and DM your confirmation # so that I may review and relay your experience with our leadership team."

In a statement shared with USA TODAY, Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said, "Delta apologizes for a miscommunication that resulted in this customer being offered a wheelchair upon deplaning. We are also working with our wheelchair service provider to investigate what occurred."

Delta offers accessibility services by request for passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing, and also offers wheelchair services. Requests for both services can be made through the airline's same accessibility assistance line.

