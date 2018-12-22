Demi Lovato is slamming tabloids for spreading rumors about her recovery.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Twitter late Friday to sound off on "inaccurate" stories she's been seeing about herself five months after she was hospitalized for an overdose.

In a series of tweets, Lovato addressed the tabloids and also shared that she is "sober and grateful to be alive."

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening," she tweeted. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME"

If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME ✌🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Tabloids have speculated on her condition, but it's not clear what reports Lovato is speaking about specifically.

She continued, adding that she will tell her story when she's ready.

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about," she wrote. "I still need space and time to heal.."

Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

She also thanked her fans for their support.

"I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to," she wrote. "All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support."

I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. 💕 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

