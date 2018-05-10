A Congolese doctor who has been a fierce critic of his government's treatment of victims of sexual violence and a Yazidi who was held captive and raped by members of the Islamic State group are the winners of this year's Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Friday.

Mukwege, 63, and Murad, 25, were jointly awarded the prestigious accolade for "their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict."

Mukwage is a gynaecologist who has treated thousands of women with extreme sexual injuries perpetrated by rebel groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Murad is a Kurdish human rights activist from Iraq. She is one of an estimated 3,000 Yazidi girls and women who were victims of rape and other abuses by the Islamic State group. Yazidis are a Kurdish religious minority group.

The committee received nominations for 216 individuals and 115 organizations for the 9 million Swedish kronor ($1.01 million) award.

Last year’s winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Past winners who came under criticism include former U.S. President Barack Obama, who won in 2009 after less than a year in office.

Among those put forward this year were the Syrian civilian aid group White Helmets, Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Edward Snowden and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

