This photo taken on January 08, 2014 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 9, 2014 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and former US basketball star Dennis Rodman (R) watching a basketball game between former NBA players and North Korean players at Pyongyang Gymnasium in Pyongyang. THIS PICTURE WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY A THIRD PARTY. AFP CAN NOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, LOCATION, DATE, AND CONTENT OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP. AFP PHOTO / KCNA via KNS REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO /KCNA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: 525851041

KCNA, AFP/Getty Images

DETROIT — When President Trump meets with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un next week in Singapore, former NBA star Dennis Rodman will be on hand, according to a report from the New York Post.

Sources told the Post that Rodman will arrive on June 12, and he could even play some sort of role in the negotiations. Darren Prince, Rodman's representative, told the Post that no trip to Singapore has been confirmed.

Rodman, who played with the Pistons from 1986-1993, is no stranger to North Korea. Rodman made at least three trips between 2013 and 2014. Once, Rodman brought with him several other former NBA players for a couple of exhibition games to celebrate Kim's birthday.

More: Dennis Rodman hopes Trump gives Kim Jong Un a 'Make America Great Again' hat

When talks of the summit began, Rodman praised Trump for the meetings and told The Associated Press he looks forward to returning to the pariah nation for "basketball diplomacy" in the coming months.

Rodman was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. His No. 10 was retired by the Pistons that year, too.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com