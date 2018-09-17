DENVER (AP) — Officials say 6.1 million passengers traveled through the Denver International Airport in July, marking its busiest month on record.

KDVR-TV reports the airport announced Wednesday that July was the first time the airport surpassed 6 million travelers in a single month.

Airport officials say July was also the tenth consecutive month for the airport to set monthly passenger-traffic records. The month also contained the airport's single busiest day on record, with 207,000 passengers on July 13.

Airport CEO Kim Day says in a statement that international travelers contributed to the sustained growth in passenger traffic, increasing by 21 percent from the same month last year.

The airport attributed the international traffic growth to the several additional overseas routes, including the new direct flight to Zurich, Switzerland.

