An undocumented Ecuadorian man detained by immigration agents while delivering pizza to a New York City Army base in June was ordered freed by a judge who called the man a “model citizen.”

Pablo Villavicencio was delivering pizza to the Army base in Brooklyn when military guards, as is standard practice, checked his identity and discovered he had been ordered to leave the country in 2010. Villavicencio had ignored that deportation order. He is married to an American citizen, with whom he has two daughters. He had been jailed since last month, and his situation became a symbol of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration enforcement efforts.

"Although he stayed in the United States unlawfully and is currently subject to a final order of removal, he has otherwise been a model citizen,'' U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty said in an order releasing Villavicencio on Tuesday. “He has no criminal history. He has paid his taxes. And he has worked diligently to provide for his family.''

Crotty ruled that Villavicencio should be allowed to appeal his deportation order in light of his marriage to an American citizen.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio signaled his approval of the decision in a statement on Twitter: "I cannot imagine what Pablo went through the last few weeks. He was separated from his family and his loved ones for delivering a pizza in America in 2018. Glad he’s headed home, but it’s unconscionable that he was ever detained."

