FLORENCE, S.C. – A disbarred lawyer and disabled veteran barricaded himself in his home with children and opened fire on officers serving a search warrant, killing one officer and wounding six more during a withering, two-hour firefight that ended with the suspect's surrender, authorities said.

The suspect, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, was hospitalized with a head injury, Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said Thursday. A 20-year-old man inside the home also was wounded.

Sheriff Kenney Boone said deputies serving the warrant had no idea they would encounter such furious firepower Wednesday.

"Fire was being shot all over," Boone said. "The way the subject was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards so he had an advantage. Officers couldn't get to the ones who were down."

Authorities used a bullet-proof military vehicle to collect their wounded during the rampage.

Boone said Florence Police Department officers responded to assist deputies as the rampage roared on. Three county deputies were wounded, and four city officers responding to the shooting also were shot before the suspect surrendered to a negotiator.

The fallen police officer was identified as Terrence Carraway, 52, a 30-year veteran of the department. The names of the six officers receiving medical treatment had not been released.

Boone thanked Florence police for their quick response. Police Chief Allen Heidler, holding back tears, called the officers his "family" and asked that the public pray for their speedy recovery.

"Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known," Heidler added.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and ATF were at the scene to assist the shooting investigation.

Hopkins has faced a string of minor charges since a 2014 arrest for disorderly conduct. Kirby said the officers arrived at the home at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to serve a warrant involving a 27-year-old person at the home who was accused of sexually assaulting a foster child.

The shootout drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who extended "thoughts and prayers" via Twitter and added, "We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted that "This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted that he was "heartbroken" over the shooting and added, "God bless those who choose to protect us and their families. We are keeping them in our prayers."

Florence is a city of 38,000 in eastern South Carolina. Last month, the area was deluged by flooding after Hurricane Florence.

