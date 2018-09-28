During Thursday’s emotional hearing with Brett Kavanaugh, the Wikipedia page for Devil’s Triangle briefly changed to reflect the Supreme Court nominee's answer.

The hearing about the sexual assault allegations Christine Blasey Ford brought against Kavanaugh prompted a line of questions about Kavanaugh’s high school behavior.

Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asked Kavanaugh a serious of questions about “Devil’s Triangle,” because the term is mentioned in Kavanaugh’s senior high school yearbook.

When asked, what it meant, Kavanaugh said it was a “drinking game” played with “three glasses in a triangle.”

Whitehouse asked an unamused Kavanaugh to expand.

"You ever played quarters?" asked Kavanaugh.

"No," said Whitehouse.

"OK, it's a quarters game," said Kavanaugh.

In the drinking game of quarters, players bounce 25-cent pieces off of a table into cups of beer.

As the conversation continued, people began searching for more on the reported drinking game. Most searches refer to the term as another name for the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where some ships and airplanes have disappeared.

Soon, the Wikipedia page for Devil's Triangle had a new definition: "a popular drinking game enjoyed by friends of judge Brett Kavanaugh." The entry was later removed, and at least one revision appears removed from the public archives.

Devil's Triangle (disambiguation) Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/D3poeTGMuK pic.twitter.com/oB74iOxzBS — congress-edits (@congressedits) September 27, 2018

Another entry on the Wikipedia page showing a history of revisions reads: "Do not add the hoax about a 'drinking game,' especially as related by Brett Kavanaugh."

Wikipedia also lists TV episodes, songs, a short story and a few games that have been titled Devil’s Triangle. It also lists the slang term for Devil’s Triangle, which is sexual in nature. Attorney Michael Avenatti has suggested the term in Kavanaugh's yearbook was related to sexual behavior.

Thursday, Kavanaugh again strongly denied all sexual assault allegations against him, saying he never attending the gathering Ford described.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com