Going to a Disney park isn't as much fun alone. Fortunately, annual passholders can now get discounts for bringing a friend.

From now through June 29, Disney World gold, platinum, platinum plus and premier annual passholders can get a 1-Day Magic Your Way Park Hopper ticket for only $79 for a friend, down from the usual price of $174 for the same ticket, over 50% off.

Up to six tickets are available in Disney World's Bring a Friend promotion. Tickets are good on the day of purchase only.

Disneyland's Bring a Friend special deal lasts from now through September 3, not counting black out dates. Value park hopper tickets will now be $89, regular park hopper will be $99, and peak park hopper tickets will be $109, giving a maximum discount of around 40% off, depending on how crowded the park is.

Just like at Disney World, tickets are good for the day of purchase only, but Disneyland annual passholders are restricted to two Bring a Friend tickets.

