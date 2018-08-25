DJ Ready Red of the hip hop group Geto Boys has died. He was 53.

Group member Willie D, whose real name is William James Dennis, shared the news on Instagram late Friday.

In a video, Dennis said Red, whose real name is Collins Leysath, died Friday of "an apparent heart attack."

"Red was the Geto Boys' first DJ and producer. He gave us our sound," Dennis said. "He was responsible for most of the production on the early stuff and all of the production on my first album 'Controversy.' To say that he was a pioneer would be an understatement. Red was before his time."

The Geto Boys' Twitter account confirmed the news with a photo of the late New Jersey native.

#RIP Collins Leysath pka DJ Ready Red (1965-2018). Red, who was the Geto Boys’ first DJ and producer, died of an apparent heart attack on Friday. Funeral arrangements are pending. pic.twitter.com/y5237Inv3I — Geto Boys (@TheGetoBoys) August 25, 2018

"#RIP Collins Leysath pka DJ Ready Red (1965-2018). Red, who was the Geto Boys’ first DJ and producer, died of an apparent heart attack on Friday," the statement read. "Funeral arrangements are pending."

The Geto Boys, previously spelled "Ghetto Boys," formed in Houston, Texas in 1986. Leysath was part of the group until 1991.

Other members included rappers Scarface (real name Brad Terrence Jordan) and Bushwick Bill (real name Richard Stephen Shaw).

