Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, center, holds her son Pedro, left, as she is reunited with her daughter Janne, right, at Miami International Airport on July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, fleeing violence in Guatemala. Her husband crossed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter Janne. All were caught by the Border Patrol, and were separated. Her daughter was released Sunday from a child welfare agency in Michigan.

Lynne Sladky, AP

SAN FRANCISCO — The U.S. government's plan to reunify immigrant children it separated at the border via DNA testing is an unusual but not unprecedented use of these swab-based tests, one that's been shrouded in questions over who will have access to the individual genetic information.

Unknown at this point is what type of tests are being done, who is doing them, how accurate they are and whether the genetic information gathered about the migrants will be included in U.S. government databases. That mystery has added to concerns by civil rights advocates the DNA information will be used too broadly, such as to aid in criminal prosecutions.

"If this was being done responsibly, they should have all of the authority to cite and operational details available. None of us should even have to ask," said Jennifer Wagner, a Pennsylvania lawyer whose practice focuses on genetics and human rights.

The Trump administration said it would start DNA tests following a court order to reunite families after its "zero tolerance" immigration policy separated nearly 3,000 children from families at the U.S./Mexican border, evoking criticism by bi-partisan lawmakers and religious leaders. Some Trump Administration officials have defended the policy as a deterrent to illegal immigration.

It wasn't clear the administration had the means to track each family member, some of whom have been deported while the children remained in a U.S. detention facility. Two DNA testing companies that sell kits to consumers offered to donate services to help with reunification and almost immediately faced a backlash from immigration groups over the risk the DNA could be exploited for other purposes.

MyHeritage, 23andme, GEDMatch, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ancestry.com and Illumina all told USA TODAY they are not supplying kits to the government to help reunify families.

The Department of Health and Human Services is using an unnamed third-party supplier that it's partnered with in the past. The U.S. government has been using DNA tests for paternity issues for over a decade, including to match refugee families under the Obama Administration, but not at such a scale.

The clock is ticking on a series of court-imposed deadlines to reunite all children separated from their parents by the end of the month. A government lawyer acknowledged in court on Monday that it will miss the first deadline – to reunite about 100 migrant children under age 5 – by Tuesday. The ACLU countered that part of the reason for the delay has been how long it’s taking for the DNA tests to come back.

Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said on Thursday his department is using DNA testing to confirm familial matches. The process for verifying a parental match using a DNA sample takes nearly a week, and then it takes more days to finalize identification.

How it works

Grantees at the Office of Refugee Resettlement are swabbing the inside of cheeks of children in the custody of that agency. Department of Homeland Security personnel or field teams deployed by Health and Human Services are swabbing the cheeks of potential family members in ICE custody, according to a court filing last week made by the government when it requested more time to finish the reunification process.

The cheek swabs are then sent to a laboratory where the samples are analyzed and then sent to the Health and Human Services Secretary's operations center, which shares them with HHS grantees.

Health and Human Services will use the results only for verifying parentage, Jonathan White of Health and Human Services said in the court filing.

Who owns it

Concern over what happens with the data after it's used to reunify the families has dogged the process. Immigration and civil liberties advocates are worried that once in a government database, the genetic information could be used to pursue criminal cases against immigrants or penalize asylum seekers.

“We would say that DNA testing is intrusive and it shouldn’t be done. If it is going to be done in every case…the only thing we would ask is that it only be used for reunification and then expunged, because I don’t know that we want to create a DNA database of all these people,” said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, which led a suit against the government's separation policy, in court last week.

Immigration advocacy group RAICES Texas has flagged another issue: the process entails taking a sample from a child who is too young to consent to providing this personally identifying material.

“They're minors and don’t have a parent there to consent for them,” Jennifer Falcon, communications director at RAICES Texas said. “How could a two-month-old agree to this?”

Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian defended the process DNA process as one needed to make absolutely sure children are being matched up with their parents. Administration officials have warned that alleged parents are sometimes human smugglers, and that verifying documents provided by parents, children and their consulates can be time-consuming and fraught with fraud, she said.

It's also reviewing documents and conducting interviews to help the matching process.

Will it work?

DNA testing isn't a new domain for the U.S. government. The department of Health and Human Services regularly contracts with biotech companies for DNA sequencing equipment and materials, often related to research on diseases.

Many government labs could do this work. But they are often "are so backed up with running their own samples, it could take months to do these analyses, even though the test itself requires only a few hours, so the government might contract the work,” said Celeste Berg, a professor of genome sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.

The prospect of DNA testing has also raised questions of accuracy. Could these tests, for instance, distinguish between an aunt and mother? Genetics experts say probably yes -- if the government collects enough information.

The most likely type of test would be doing is what’s known as a Short Tandem Repeat analysis or STR, the same type of testing the FBI does in criminal cases, said Wayne Grody, a professor of medical genetics at UCLA School of Medicine and director of the Clinical Genomics Center at UCLA Medical Center..

These test looks at areas of a person’s DNA which are known to have the genetic sequences repeat many times. Children gets half of their DNA from their mother and half from their father, which includes these repeating regions, allowing matches to be made with a high degree of reliability.

The standard number of regions or “markers” used by the FBI was originally 13 but was recently raised to 20 to increase reliability. While a certain number of those sites will match between random people just by coincidence, if enough markers are compared, it's possible to rule out the coincidences because the chance of that many matching is low, said Grody.

“The FBI has published papers showing that once you’ve have 20 markers, the match is very good,” he said.

This isn't a first

This type of testing for family reunification isn’t new to immigration issues but has never been used to this extent, said Wagner.

The U.S. Department of Citizenship and Immigration began discussing the use of DNA testing in 2000 to aid in family reunification cases, but there was a lack of clarity around whether it would be legal. With the passage of the DNA Fingerprinting Act of 2005, that began to change and by 2008 rules had been issued that allowed the DNA testing of non-American detainees, Wagner said.

The tests could be done in such a way that all the genetic material is destroyed in the process and all that is retained is the answer to whether the child and purported parent are genetically matched, said Wagner.

“But they’d have to be able to trust the lab to know the results were accurate,” she said.

There are also concerns that genetic testing may be problematic, especially for women, in some cases.

“You could have a case of a woman who has been raped or sexually abused who might have had a child and never told her spouse or partner,” Wagner said.

In this type of instance, the person who believes they are the child’s father may not in fact be their genetic father. “That could put the woman in a dangerous situation if it’s suspected that she had been having extramarital relations,” said Wagner.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn

