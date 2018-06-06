Former mining executive Don Blankenship has started a petition drive for U.S. Senate, despite being defeated in West Virginia's Republican primary back in May.

Blankenship, formerly Massey Energy CEO, recently spent a year in prison after being convicted of a misdemeanor for violating mine safety regulations in a 2010 mine explosion that killed 29 miners.

Blankenship announced May 21 he had accepted the West Virginia Constitution Party's nomination and argued that the "press and the establishment have colluded and lied to convince the public that I am a moron, a bigot and a felon."

Blankenship predicted "the establishment" would mount a legal challenge to his candidacy. West Virginia has a "sore loser" law to prevent failed primary candidates from running in the general election.

"We are confident that — if challenged — our legal position will prevail, absent a politically motivated decision by the courts," he said.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has been seen as vulnerable in this year's midterms and Blankenship hopes to unseat him. But Blankenship came in third in the GOP primary May 8.

Blankenship is trying to get on the November general election ballot along with Republican nominee Patrick Morrisey and Manchin.

Blankenship’s campaign announced the petition drive Wednesday.

To get him on the ballot, at least 4,537 signatures must be collected and submitted to the secretary of state by Aug. 1.

Contributing: Nicole Gaudiano, USA TODAY, and the Associated Press. Follow Carolyn McAtee Cerbin on Twitter: @carolyncerbin

