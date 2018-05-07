WASHINGTON -- President Trump is zeroing in on his final list of potential candidates for the Supreme Court and is focusing on three appeals court judges: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Raymond Kethledge, people familiar with the process said Thursday.

Trump has finished formal interviews and will consider his decision during his stay this weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., according to people familiar with the search who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the selection process.

To announce the pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, the White House is making plans for a prime time announcement by Trump Monday. The event is expected to be similar to the one the White House staged last year for Trump's selection of Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Though the formal interviews are completed, one source said it was always possible Trump could talk by phone with one or more of the candidates over the weekend if he feels he needs more information.

The possibility of a wild card candidacy could not be discounted, the source said. That group includes appeals court Amul Thapar, who has the backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Kavanaugh and Kethledge are considered the favorites at this point based on the fact that Trump is asking more questions about them, sources said, though there is no final decision.

Supporters of the contenders are lobbying heavily, making phone calls to White House officials and writing newspaper opinion pieces.

