WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, who often mentions his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton at his rallies around the country, invoked her name again on Friday during a trip to North Dakota in which he described her loss to him as a "funeral."

"I call it Hillary Clinton’s funeral, that was the night she lost the election," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled to North Dakota for political events aimed at helping Republicans in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Trump brought up the subject of Clinton's election loss when discussing whether he would testify for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He said he would be willing to testify under certain circumstances but repeated his insistence that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Moscow. Because of that, he said, answering Mueller's questions would be a waste of time.

He accused Mueller's team of having a bias against him and suggested, without citing evidence, that they were supporters of Clinton.

"People that are on Mueller’s team who are there crying, they were crying," Trump said of election night.

