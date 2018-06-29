WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday denounced the "horrible, horrible" shooting at a Maryland newspaper office, and said reporters should be able to work in peace.

Trump said Thursday's attack that killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., "shocked the conscience of our nation, and filled our hearts with grief."

“Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job," Trump said at an event to mark the six-month anniversary of the passage of the Republican tax cut legislation.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has often criticized the news media, denouncing what he calls "fake news" and referring to the press as the "enemy of the people."

After a string of mass killings at schools and offices across the country, Trump vowed to do what he could to prevent such violence in the future, though he did not cite specifics.

To the families who lost loved ones in the Maryland shooting, Trump pledged "our eternal support" and "our warmest, best wishes and regrets. Horrific, horrible thing."

Jarrod W. Ramos, the 38-year-old suspect in the shooting, is accused of opening fire at the Gazette office and barricading the door to prevent people from escaping.

Court documents show Ramos filed a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2012. A judge threw out the lawsuit.



