Extra, read all about it.

This week made it clear that Facebook isn't going to stop hosting pages that spread conspiracy theories about U.S. mass killings and those that deny the Holocaust killed millions of Jews. And Google will continue showing us stuff that we maybe wouldn’t have chosen to look at.

Algorithms will continue to rule, and the social network and No. 1 search engine will be easy to game.

Those are the sad conclusions of a wild news cycle that saw President Trump share a world stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and initially say that he bought Putin's denial of Russian interference with the 2016 election. And the co-founder of Facebook tell a tech news website that he wouldn't remove offensive posts just because they were spreading wrong info.

"I’m Jewish, and there’s a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened," said Zuckerberg in an interview with Recode's Kara Swisher, referring to Holocaust denial posts (look it up, they're easy to find on Facebook). "I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong."

After a rash of criticism, Zuckerberg tried to walk back some of that defense, though Facebook didn't change its stance on conspiracy theorists like Infowars: it makes it harder for users to find the content in their news feed, while allowing those pages to stay on the site.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook

Facebook still loudly says it wants to combat the false news crisis that took hold in 2016 when Russians gamed the system and put up phony posts that got believed as truth by a portion of Facebook’s over 2 billion users.

Indeed, Facebook this week debuted new video journalism from CNN and Bloomberg in an effort to dilute the fake stories and conspiracy videos. The newest show, from ABC News, “More in Common” about people from opposing viewpoints “overcoming their differences,” debuts Saturday.

Also this week, Rich Gordon, a professor from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, opened up Google News to read about the Helinski summit, and was surprised to see the top choices were conservative commentaries from Fox News.

“My experience suggests that the Google News algorithm is, quite simply, broken,” Gordon wrote in a Medium post. “It is not only incapable of separating factual reporting from commentary — it can’t even provide a semblance of left/right balance on a story as polarizing as this one.”

Gordon would like to believe that from a technology standpoint, having an algorithm decipher between news and commentary shouldn’t be that hard. “If it were a higher priority at Google, I’m sure it could be done.”

Google didn't respond to our request for a comment. .

Meanwhile, if you’d like to the news straight, with human curation, may we recommend a certain newspaper or website you already know and love?

9. Bruce Springsteen • Song: Born in the U.S.A. • Politician: Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole, Pat Buchanan • Outcome: An adviser to President Reagan asked The Boss if he could use "Born in the U.S.A." during his re-election campaign in 1984. Springsteen turned him down. This episode is seen as the start of Springsteen's progressive awakening, and since then, he has become an outspoken liberal. In later years, Dole and Buchanan were similarly turned down.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In other tech news this week:

Amazon's Prime Day was a disaster. And a massive hit. The e-tailer said it sold 100 million products on Monday and Tuesday, despite having a website that was partially down for several hours. Amazon said the best sellers were the Fire TV stick and the Echo Dot connected speaker. Analysts said the company rang up some $3.5 billion in sales.

Comcast dropped out of its bid to buy 21st Century Fox properties, ceding the way for Disney to take over much of the Fox universe now, with the exception of the Fox broadcasting network and Fox News cable channel. Viewers can expect big changes at cable channels like FX and National Geographic channels, as well as its 30 percent share of streaming service Hulu and 39 percent stake in U.K.-based pay-TV and broadband provider Sky.

Netflix, has it peaked? That was the question among analysts after the streamer announced earnings that saw slightly lower new subscriber growth. Meanwhile, in programming news, Bruce Springsteen's acclaimed Broadway show will close in October, but be archived with a special presentation for Netflix Dec. 15th.

Speaking of Amazon's Prime Day outages, we suggest on the podcast that we need to start shopping elsewhere, for the sake of Amazon. If the website couldn't handle our traffic in July, how's it going to fare for the holidays? The company needs us to step back.

Netflix's subscriber problems: If the streaming company has really hit its peak, we have some suggestions for how to get its mojo back. Tune in to listen!

What Google's $5 billion fine from the EU means to you.

Our thoughts on Facebook's embrace of conspiracy posts and videos.

We get letters: crazy pitches and fan mail.

Look at those flying cars. Google co-founder Larry Page is investing in three startups. We run down what's in the works for flying vehicles.

"Alexa, how did you report those stories?" USA TODAY tech editor Laura Mandaro turns the tables on your Talking Tech host, to go behind the scenes on reporting USA TODAY stories about Alexa.

What's with all the 1-star reviews on Amazon? Tech buyers are a really tough crowd, as evidenced by all the 1-star ratings for devices on Amazon. We explore.

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com