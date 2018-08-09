The first thing Abigail Hernandez considered when she was kidnapped in 2013 was to figure out how to survive.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'Okay, I got to work with this guy.' I said (to him), 'I don’t judge you for this. If you let me go, I won’t tell anybody about this,'" said Hernandez during an interview with ABC's 20/20 that aired Friday.

Hernandez recounts walking home from school in Conway, New Hampshire when she was 14 years old. She said she accepted a ride from a man, later identified as Nathaniel Kibby.

Hernandez said she asked to be dropped off at a nearby restaurant, but Kibby instead drove to a Home Depot, pulled out a gun, and held her captive.

Kibby repeatedly sexually assaulted and tortured her, including using a stun gun on Hernandez.

"I remember I never said ‘amen’ in my mind," Hernandez told 20/20. "I never wanted to end my prayers because I didn't want God to leave me. I just really wanted to live."

About nine months later, in July 2014, Hernandez was released by Kibby. Security footage from cameras at Hernandez' home show the moment she returned to her family.

"I never thought it would happen to me, but I’m free," Hernandez recounts thinking to herself once released by Kibby. "And I just walked home."

Kibby was arrested at his home later that month and charged with Hernandez' kidnapping. He was sentenced in 2016 to 45-90 years in prison.

"Just don't lose hope … even when you feel like you've lost everything, hope is something that nobody can take away from you," Hernandez said.

