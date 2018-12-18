Photo tour: History, museums and French dip in downtown Los Angeles The Frank Gehry designed Walt Disney Concert Hall is the jewel of the new downtown Los Angeles, known informally as DTLA. Join USA TODAY for a photo tour of downtown. In front of Disney Hall. The downtown Los Angeles skyline, photographed from Griffith Park just after sunset. City Hall, downtown Los Angeles. Welcome to LA Live. The Original Pantry Cafe is open 24 hours a day, and never closes. Breakfast at the Original Pantry in downtown Los Angeles. There is usually a line of people waiting to enter the Original Pantry Cafe. Angel's Flight is a short railway in Los Angeles that costs $1 to ride. The artwork on the top of the Million Dollar Movie theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The theater was built by Sid Grauman at the turn of the century, the same person who gave us the Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The top of the Million Dollar Movie theater in Los Angeles, an art deco masterpiece that sadly sits empty today. A mural in DTLA with a rendering of Anthony Quinn as Zorba the Greek. The Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles. A violists plays for lunchgoers at a Mexican restaurant on Olvera Street, the oldest street in Los Angeles Staffers at Philippe's, the Original, one of the oldest restaurants in downtown Los Angeles. A French Dip sandwich and cole slaw from Philippe's the Original in Los Angeles. Philippe's the Original attracts a massive crowd on weekends. They still have phone booths at Philippe's the original in downtown Los Angeles. No, they won't cash checks for you any longer at Philippe's in downtown Los Angeles. A Philippe's staffer. A full moon peers out over the city of Los Angeles on Thanksgiving evening, 2018. Los Angeles City Hall. The city of Los Angeles seal. The Broad Museum on Spring Street. The Broad museum in Los Angeles. The Broad museum in Los Angeles. The Music Center in Los Angeles. Majestic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Union Station in Los Angeles. Tile on the wall of the Union Station in Los Angeles. Christmas season at Union Station. The exterior of Union Station. The Grand Central Market. The artist Edward Ruscha is immortalized atop the Pie Hole in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District. The art duo known as Valtd pose with one of their creations in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District. The back wall of the American Hotel in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District. The historic Bradbury Building in downtown Los Angeles. DTLA Cheese is the first full service monger in Downtown L.A. In addition to traditional and handmade cheese, they serve sandwiches and salads, with plans to add the option for diners to order California boutique wines by the glass.

LOS ANGELES – Day 1 of your visit to La La Land will no doubt include the beaches, Hollywood and Rodeo Drive.

With those out of the way, now head downtown for culture (the architectural masterpieces Walt Disney Concert Hall and the new Broad museum), history (the century-old Bradbury Building, seen in the original "Blade Runner" film), sports (the L.A. Lakers, Clippers and Kings all play at Staples Center) and a wide array of food, from the Grand Central Market to out-of-the-way taco stands.

It's DTLA, as hipsters call the area, and even if you think of L.A. as Hollywood, you know downtown.

The Los Angeles City Hall was the location where Clark Kent changed into his Superman uniform back in the 1950s TV show, and was seen in the opening of "Dragnet," when Jack Webb would say "This is the city."

Sebastian and Mia rode the short railroad Angel's Flight in the "La La Land" film, the historic Bradbury Building and Union Station were in Amazon's "Bosch" TV series, and if you're willing to go back in time to Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd, many of their silent classics were produced in downtown L.A.

For years, DTLA was considered run-down and grubby, a place to come see theater at the Music Center, report for jury duty at the courthouse, do business at City Hall or indulge in nostalgia by braving the crowds for two of the oldest restaurants in L.A. –Philippe the Original, where the French dip sandwich is said to have been invented, and the Original Pantry, owned by a former mayor, and best known for all-day breakfasts and a door with no locks. The establishment never closes.

Now, young people are moving into the neighborhood's fancy new buildings; an up-and-coming Arts District with hip galleries, murals and craft breweries is just around the bend; the L.A. Live entertainment complex now adjoins Staples with trendy restaurants; and investors have taken notice.

The $140 million Broad museum opened in 2015; the Skyspace, a new tower offering views of Los Angeles from 1,000 feet in the air started selling tickets in 2016; Nordstrom just opened a big new downtown store in 2018; and next year, look for the first DTLA Apple Store in the 100-year-old Palace theater, which the iPhone maker is renovating.

Yes, Apple is bringing Hollywood to downtown. La La Land indeed.

Take a look around by joining us on a DTLA photo tour by clicking through the gallery above.

And if you missed it, see our recent piece about how to see the top L.A. sights if you only have one day.

Photo tour: Los Angeles in one day Our Los Angeles in one day tour starts when you land, at Los Angeles International Airport, and continues through Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and finally, Griffith Observatory. Check out our gallery of LA in 1 Day highlights. First stop: Venice Beach, just 6.4 miles from the airport. This is the corner of Windward Avenue and Pacific. A painted Venice Beach surfboard A multi-color lifeguard station in Venice Beach The Venice Beach skate park is a popular spot A street performer in Venice Beach The Venice Beach mural, as seen from the rooftop of Whisper.com Exercising in Venice Beach Capturing the street performers on smartphones in Venice Beach A La La Land themed smoke shop Eat. Sleep. Beach. Says it all. A crowded Saturday in Venice Beach She'll put your name on rice for $8 Next stop: Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Pier An overhead shot of the Santa Monica Pier and Pacific Park from nearby Pacific Palisades The Hot Dog Stick stand in Santa Monica. Notice no "On a" here. Electric scooter riders not obeying the law in Santa Monica The Santa Monica Pier Walking down to the Santa Monica Pier The lights of the Pier glisten just after sunset A crowded Saturday in Santa Monica Santa Monica beach Riding Segways off the Santa Monica Pier Next stop: Beverly Hills. The corner of N. Beverly Drive and Elevado in Beverly Hills is just down the street from the fabled Beverly Hills Hotel, and is a popular tourist spot for seeing giant mansions and oversize palm trees. A Rolls Royce seen driving down the streets of Beverly Hills The entrance to the historic Beverly Hills Hotel. The entrance to the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Beverly Hills Hotel The gothic spanish revival Beverly Hills city hall, circa 1932, was designed by architect William Gage. A big yellow Rolls Royce is parked on Rodeo Drive--and has a parking ticket for parking too long. The storefront for the Rodeo Drive Cartier store Huge palm trees in Beverly Hills Next stop: Hollywood. A Hollywood gift shop recreates the classic Hollywood sign Checking out the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Posing with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame The iconic TCL Chinese Theater on the Hollywood Walk of Fame The Hotel Roosevelt in Hollywood Pose with Oscar A costumed Spiderman performer tries to stop action on Hollywood Blvd. The El Capitan Theater, where Disney movies play and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live is taped. The Hollywood sign, as seen from Griffith Park The back of the Hollywood sign, viewable from a Griffith Park hike The Griffith Observatory by day. According to Discover Los Angeles, the Observatory is the no. 1 tourist attraction in Los Angeles Closeup of a statue at the Griffith Observatory The film "Rebel without a Cause" was partially filmed at Griffith Observatory. A bust to honor the late actor James Dean is at the observatory, with the iconic Hollywood sign in the background. The Observatory by night, just after sunset From the side of the Observatory Taking photos at the Griffith Observatory Hike up the road from the Observatory to get a good, closeup shot of the building Los Angeles skyline, as seen from a deck at the Griffith Observatory Los Angeles skyline at night. Downtown Los Angeles, after dark This shot of the Los Angeles skyline shows the street to stay away from during rush hour--Western Avenue The Observatory by night, just after sunset, as seen from down the way on a hike, with a 600mm lens. The Los Angeles downtown, with a full moon peeking through the clouds

Photo tour: The wild street scene that is Venice Beach A Venice Beach crowd on a summer afternoon. The Venice sign in Venice Beach, California. Street performing in Venice Beach. A street performed prepares to do a flip in Venice Beach. A street performer works the crowd in Venice Beach. Visitors enjoy the show in Venice Beach. Popcorn for sale on the beach. The Kettle Korn Corner. Bikinis for sale. Posing with a promo Slurpee in Venice Beach. A street performer does acrobatics in Venice Beach. Watching the show in Venice Beach. Vivienne Robinson will put your name on a grain of rice. Playing music is popular with buskers. Venice Beach also has a series of canals and bridges. Ocean view at Venice Beach. Boardwalk shops in Venice Beach. Eat, sleep, beach Watching over the bikini shop. A local 7-Elevent type store, underneath Angelica Huston's former home. A fixture on Ocean Front Walk, Harry Perry has been skating up and down the street, playing guitar and selling T-shirts for decades. The Venice Canals are a popular place for tourists to visit. Cycling on the bikeway in Venice Beach. A local gift store in Venice Beach, named after the recent hit movie. Crazy sunglasses for sale in Venice Beach, Many tourists come to Venice specifically to buy sunglasses. A Venice Beach painted surfboard for sale. Local sunglass shops frown at posing with the merchandise. Enjoying the street show in Venice Beach. Walking along on a summer afternoon. Loving the street show in Venice Beach. Watching the skateboarders in Venice Beach. Watching the skateboarders in Venice Beach. Walking along Ocean Front Walk in Venice Beach, with dog in tow. Vivianne Robinson will put your name on a grain of rice in Venice Beach. A street vendor offers poems for $5. A psychic on the boardwalk offers $10 consultations. Eveything's for sale on the Ocean Front Walk in Venice Beach. Walking along the water in Venice Beach. A giant ice cream cone welcomes visitors to Cairo Cowboy restaurant in Venice Beach. Odd sunglasses are popular in Venice Beach. Overhead shot of Windward Avenue in Venice. The Erwin Hotel has a rooftop bar for food, drinks and views. The Erwin Hotel has a rooftop bar for food, drink and views. Muscle Beach in Venice Beach, where boydbuilders work out. Working out in Muscle Beach. Trying to learn balance in Muscle Beach. Rollerblading in the skate park in Venice Beach. A skater soars above sunset in the Venice Beach skate park. Venice Beach is a popular spot to watch West Coast sunsets. Rushing to catch the surf at sunset. Watching the post-sunset hues. The V for Venice sculpture in Venice Beach. The Venice sign at sunset.

Photo tour: Graffiti steals the show in L.A.'s Arts District The Arts District in downtown Los Angeles shows a different side of an L.A. visit, a few miles away from tony Disney Hall and upscale museums. The district touts over 100 murals and street art, 40 independent galleries and a bustling foodie scene. Mural by artist Tristan Eden. Art on the side of the American Hotel in the downtown L.A. Arts District. Rooms start at around $100 a night, with shared bath, at the hotel, which has encouraged local artists to use its walls to express themselves. This mural is by Peter Greco The back wall of the American Hotel, with art by El Mac, Kofie and Nuke. The Pie Hole, one of the many foodie establishments in the Arts District of Los Angeles. Exotic pies on display at the Pie Hole in downtown Los Angeles. Varieties include Mac & Cheese and Chicken with Cornbread The Cereal Pie from the Pie Hole in downtown Los Angeles includes Alpha-Bits, Lucky Charms and Frosted Flakes. Part of the UTA Hall of Fame graffiti wall, in a parking lot downtown, with 150 members of the collective. An abandoned Ford Fairlane has become part of the art exhibit in the parking lot that adjoins the American Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. And old, defunt ATM by the parking lot of the American Hotel is adorned with stickers, slaps (writing over a sticker) and tags - painted words. 4th Place in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, where even the trees have been tagged with graffiti. The Art Share LA on 4th Place is a gallery, theater, and sometimes church that also has affordable community housing. The Earth Crew mural, a community mural from the 1980s, is being redone. A permissioned wall at the Container Yard,, a collection of galleries in downtown Los Angeles. More from the Container Yard, a collection of art galleries in downtown Los Angeles. You can see City Hall in the background. The art duo known as Valtd pose with one of their creations in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District. Street art by the duo known as Valtd. Graffiti art by Solomon Souza in downtown Los Angeles. A photo shoot in front of the Cleveland Art shops in downtown Los Angeles. A photo shoot in front of the Cleveland Art shops in downtown Los Angeles. Cleveland Art, a collection of shops and galleries in downtown Los Angeles. The artist Wrdsmth has painted a wall of the Cleveland Art compound. Jefferson Graham poses with Ruth Stroud in front of the Arts District Co-op. The Arts District Brewing Co. is one of several new breweries that have popped up to serve the influx of young people who are now visiting the area. The Arts District Brewing Co. is one of several new breweries that have popped up to serve the influx of young people who are now visiting the area. A mural by Syntek in downtown Los Angeles. Local artists are not happy about an upscale gallery coming soon to the neighborhood, so they've tagged their displeasure. A mural by Carly Ealey. A mural in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles. Even the walls of apartments have murals. This is by Bo Spencer. A collection of murals on old warehouses in Los Angeles. The artwork of MaxThirteen in downtown Los Angeles. Broken glass in downtown Los Angeles has been tagged. Wurstkuche, an upscale sausage shop in the arts district of Los Angeles. Artwork by Karen Bysert in downtown Los Angeles. A wall of art in downtown Los Angeles. A garage in downtown Los Angeles has given permission to local artists to paint on the walls. The artist Edward Ruscha is immortalized atop the Pie Hole in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District. The interior of Raven and Lily, an upscale shop in the Arts District of Los Angeles. The Hauser and Wirth gallery in downtown Los Angeles #Artspeaks is the new hashtag in downtown Los Angeles.

