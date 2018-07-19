Democrats launched a "Medicare for All" congressional caucus on Thursday with 70 founding members.

The caucus will brief other lawmakers and staff on the basics of a government-run, single-payer health care system while also looking at financing and universal health care systems around the world, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., one of the co-founding members.

“It’s important that Americans understand, this isn’t some crazy idea,” Jayapal said. “It’s an idea that has actually been very successful in moving the economies forward of countries around the world.”

The issue has divided Democrats, with centrists preferring to steer the conversation toward universal coverage, which could include both public and private insurance. Some Republicans see an advantage in tying Democrats to a single-payer system, saying it makes them seem out-of-touch.

A House "Medicare-for-All" bill now has 122 co-sponsors, nearly two thirds of all House Democrats. It would eliminate the role of private insurers in basic health care coverage, expanding Medicare to guarantee coverage to all Americans.

Jayapal, a co-sponsor, said the House bill isn’t detailed enough, and deferred questions about how much such a system would cost until the caucus has a new proposal. She said a new bill may be introduced next Congress.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has 16 Democratic co-sponsors for his own “Medicare for All” bill in the Senate.

“It’s an opportunity for us,” she said. “There has never been a coordinated effort to share information around the prospect of ‘Medicare for All.’ This is historic.”

