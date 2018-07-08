Dream homes for sale on Lake Michigan

The Blue Star Highway home on Lake Michigan has a detached Coach House with kitchenette,full bath and private deck. The property also has a Hot Tub Pavilion.

Erin Watson/VHT Studios

Lake Michigan is an ideal destination for the summer. It has 200 miles of beaches and sand dunes.

Its many beach towns include communities such as South Haven, Holland, Grand Haven, and Silver Lake Sand Dunes.

During the summer, Lake Michigan provides a respite from the humid heat in southern destinations.

Houses are selling faster these days as people looking for beach towns are exploring beyond California and Florida.

Houses are serving well as rental properties, even for the short term. Its proximity to major urban centers such as Chicago and Indiana helps the market.

South Haven is a particularly popular town, with a lighthouse and many beaches.

“Properties that are on or near Lake Michigan plus walkable to downtown are very popular right now,” says Amy O’Sullivan, associate broker at Jaqua Realtors in Southwest Michigan. “South Haven is especially hot because the downtown resembles one from years past, no chain stores in sight and its famous lighthouse is located just one block from the main downtown strip.”

Living on Lake Michigan is not cheap. Expect to pay at least $1 million for lakefront property. If you walk a few blocks, however, you will get better deals. Associations share private beaches, to make those fees more palatable.

But why live on Lake Michigan?

“Not only is it a great way to diversify your investment portfolio, but it's a great way to spend your summers 'unplugging' with your family,” O’Sullivan says. “We see buyers come year after year, and as their family expands, generations are raised with memories of spending their summers on Lake Michigan with their extended families, memories that last a lifetime.”

For pictures of some properties you can buy on Lake Michigan, look at the photo gallery above.

