Duches Meghan of Sussex and Prince Harry greet cellphone-wielding fans as they depart after the royal family's annual Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Dec. 25, 2018.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Duchess Meghan of Sussex told a well-wisher her baby with Prince Harry could be born very soon, according to a video posted on Twitter.

Meghan and Harry and other members of the royal family were greeting the usual crowd of fans who gather at Sandringham on Christmas Day to watch the family walk to and from Christmas services along the path from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene.

As Meghan, 37 and now visibly pregnant with their first child, was shaking hands, accepting flowers and chatting animatedly with people lining the path, a cellphone in the crowd wielded by a young woman named Emily Spencer caught one of her remarks.

"We're nearly there," she said, smiling, with her hand on her baby bump.

It's the first statement from anyone in a position to know about when the baby might be born. Kensington Palace has been resolutely uninformative, as per design, announcing in October only that the baby was due in "the spring." Her comment hints that her due date may be early in the spring.

Still, Meghan's remark was vague enough to cover a lot of possibilities; babies are known to follow their own timetables and never mind medical soothsayers.

The annual royal Christmas festivities at Sandringham two hours northeast of London in the countryside of Norfolk attract a sizable crowd of onlookers (besides the media) who call out "Merry Christmas!" and hope to shake hands with a royal or two as they amble by.

Fans' excitement is often palpable, judging from their tweets.

"after loving her for 4 and a half years I FINALLY MET MEGHAN MARKLE," exulted a fan named Jess, who was caught in some of the media photos embracing the duchess.

after loving her for 4 and a half years I FINALLY MET MEGHAN MARKLE 💘 pic.twitter.com/xdUEeC34mR — jess 🖤 (@undojess) December 25, 2018

This year Meghan and Harry, 34, were the "it" royal couple of the day, even though she also was at Sandringham last year before their wedding in May.

But now that she's pregnant with Queen Elizabeth II's next great-grandchild, she's an even bigger draw.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Duchess Meghan of Sussex and Prince Harry arrive to attend Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2018 in Norfolk, England.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Plus, the weeks leading up to Christmas featured scores of tabloid headlines about a supposed rift between Meghan and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, or between Harry and Prince William, or between William and Meghan, and other unproved-but-juicy stories about royal strife.

Regardless, the two couples walked side by side, along with the princes' father, Prince Charles, leading the family parade to church and looking cheerful to be together.

Meghan was dressed almost entirely in Victoria Beckham, in a navy-blue coat and a navy-blue sweater dress, plus Beckham knee-high black leather boots, a black Beckham box-shaped bag and a navy-blue feathery "cocktail" fascinator.

Duchess Kate, who turns 37 in January, wore a red Catherine Walker double-breasted coat dress with a full skirt and burgundy velvet trim on the collar, cuffs and pockets.

