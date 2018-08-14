Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of sexy, scandalous Instagram posts – and her latest pic takes things to a whole other level.

The model, 27, posted a photo of herself Tuesday posing at a restaurant with a nip slip!

That's right, Ratajkowski had no problem with serving major looks all while suffering a literal wardrobe malfunction.

But t keep from getting flagged by the social media site, Ratajkowski blurred the nipple itself.

She also kept things very nonchalant with no further reference to the nip slip at all. She simply captioned the photo with a fork and knife emoji.

🍴 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 13, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT

Nip slip? No problem! Looks like Ratajkowski's trying to take the shame out of the nip slip game. Or, maybe she's just having fun with another provocative pic.

Either way, stay fierce, Ratajkowski!

