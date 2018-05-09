An Emirates airline Airbus A380 superjumbo jet was briefly quarantined at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after numerous passengers fell ill on a flight arriving from Dubai early Wednesday.

As many as 100 passengers, including some crew members, "complained of illness including cough and some with fever," according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). 
Emirates confirmed there was an incident of illness onboard Flight 203, which landed in New York around 9:15 a.m. ET and was sent to a staging area to be inspected by Port Authority and CDC officials. It appeared as though most passengers had been sent on their ways by 10:45 a.m. ET. 

Despite the large number of passengers reporting discomfort, Emirates said only "about 10" passengers from the flight required treatment. 

"On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority," the carrier said in a statement. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the passengers to become ill. 

"CDC public health officers are working with port authority, EMS, and CBP officials to evaluate passengers including taking temperatures and making arrangements for transport to local hospitals for those that need care," the CDC added in its statement. . "Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials."

There were 521 passengers and crew on the flight. 

One apparent passenger on the flight took to Twitter with a description from the plane.

“All we have been told is that some passengers have fallen ill and we should remain in our seats,” said a Twitter user going by the name of Larry Coben.

Coben posted an image of a “row of ambulances” that met the plane at JFK. He followed with another tweet showing flight crew deplaning and walking across the tarmac toward the lineup of emergency vehicles.

Coben then added that passengers still on the plane were being asked to fill out a form from the CDC that was titled "Passenger Locator Information Page." 

But by 10:45 a.m. ET, Coben added via Twitter that he was making his way toward passport control. At 11:03 a.m., he added: "Happy to report that I am through customs and on my way home. Others as well."

The Airbus A380 is the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft.

Emirates is by far the top operator of the model, with more than 100 in its fleet. The seating capacity on the planes vary, but Emirates has three configurations that seat 489, 517 or 615 passengers. The models Emirates flies to New York typically seat either 489 or 517.

