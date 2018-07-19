Register with USA TODAY and enter for a chance to attend the 2018 Martha Stewart Wine & Food Experience, Oct. 13, presented by USA TODAY and MGM Resorts International. Includes flight, hotel accommodations, Meet Martha tickets and more!

Register with USA TODAY and enter for a chance to win.

Getty Images

This experience will provide rich and colorful moments for guests to taste and explore Las Vegas and the country's culinary scenes. Held at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the event features lifestyle icon Martha Stewart and is anchored by a Grand Tasting of fine restaurants and wines, offering an unparalleled exploration of gourmet sampling.

#LasVegasWFE celebrates local chefs, nationally renowned culinary leaders and guests where all mix & mingle in a convivial setting. A schedule of lively cooking demonstrations, imaginative beverage seminars and VIP access and lounge round out the unforgettable epicurean experiences.

ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES

This sweepstakes is brought to you by USA TODAY and is open to legal residents from the continental U.S. who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Entries are accepted July 23, 2018 at 12:01 am (EST) through August 10, 2018 at 11:59 pm (EST). One entry per person. Entrant must be registered with USA TODAY at the time of entry to be eligible to win. One winner will be selected on or about August 13, 2018. See official rules for more details.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com