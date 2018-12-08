Babies have a way of coming when they want, not really taking into consideration carefully thought-out things like birth plans.

So baby Polly – best guess weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces, according to actress and mom Erika Christensen – was unexpectedly delivered at home Friday by her father Cole Maness.

The intimate picture taken just after delivery and shared on Instagram showed mother, father and the baby they named Polly.

The 35-year-old actress and star of NBC's "Parenthood" explained the Aug.10 birth and arrival she called "epic" in the caption.

'Didn't call the doc until too far too late'

Christensen wrote the birth happened "so quickly" that "incredible Dad delivered her all by himself." She said "didn't call the doc until far too late."

The doctor came a minute after Polly arrived, as did Christensen's mother. Both were shocked when they heard Polly's cry. Her mother snapped this intimate Instagram picture.

"So epic. 9:21 (a.m.) (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush. Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful.”

Little Polly joins 2-year-old sister Shane Maness.

Best wishes to this adorable family!

