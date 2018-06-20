Bourbon, peanut butter among US goods to face brunt of EU taxation

A wide range of American goods will be subject to taxation by the European Union beginning Friday — including quintessential United States exports like Harley-Davidson motorcycles, peanut butter and Kentucky bourbon. Sparked by President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum, an elevating trade dispute is mounting between the U.S. and its trading partners. Europeans claim that the imposed aluminum tariffs break global trade rules and that they will drop its measures should the U.S. remove its tariffs. While economists suggest the mounting trade dispute will not cause damage to either side's market, it could create a distrust in business confidence, weighing indirectly on the economy. .

MSU to address plan to pay Nassar’s sexual abuse victims

Michigan State’s board of trustees will address a plan Friday to pay a $500 million settlement to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse victims. The meeting comes amid calls for the school’s interim president to resign over recent comments about some of the women and girls the former USA Gymnastics sexually assaulted. On Thursday, school president John Engler issued a statement apologizing for an email in which he attacked a Nassar survivor. In the email, Engler said Rachael Denhollander, the first person to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual assault, was taking kickbacks from the trial attorneys involved in suing MSU.

World Cup: Brazil hopes to avoid group stage hiccup

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil returns to play Friday vs. Costa Rica (8 a.m. ET), but will its star player — Neymar — be available to play? He's been in pain all week after Sunday's draw against Switzerland. Tournament darling Iceland takes on Nigeria (11 a.m. ET) with a great opportunity to make it out of the group stage in its first World Cup after Croatia's crushing defeat of Argentina on Thursday. Looking to contend with Brazil in Group E are Serbia and Switzerland, who square off in Friday's final game (2 p.m. ET).

UK honors 'Windrush generation' amid immigration scandal

Friday marks 70 years since the MV Empire Windrush docked near London with nearly 500 people from Caribbean nations ready to help rebuild Britain after the ravages of World War II. But this year's Windrush Day celebration is marred by an ongoing political scandal after authorities suddenly classified these long-term residents and descendants from former British colonies as illegal immigrants. Windrush landed at Tilbury Docks in the Port of London in 1948 after the British government had invited people from its territories to fill labor shortages — nurses, engineers, bus and train drivers and cleaners — and build the United Kingdom's postwar economy.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' roars into theaters with new, scary protagonist

T. rex, you’re all teeth, no arms. Velociraptor, step aside. There's a new dino-monster and it means business. Directed by J.A. Bayona, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters nationwide Friday with all the requisite rampaging dinos, dizzying action scenes and flesh-and-blood heroes running around saving the day. The "Jurassic Park" series has a habit of breaking records: The original film was the first in history to open with more than $50 million. But will the new film live up to its predecessors? USA TODAY's Brian Truitt says the new installment creates a "strong empathy for the exquisitely detailed computer-generated dinos" but lacks substance.

