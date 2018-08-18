Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan died Saturday, his foundation confirmed. He was 80.

The Kofi Annan Foundation announced Annan died of a "short illness," but did not specify the ailment.

"Kofi Annan was a global statesman and a deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world," read a statement posted to Annan's Twitter account. "During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law."

Annan, from Ghana, started at the UN in 1962, rising through the ranks to secretary-general from 1997 to 2006. He received the 2001 Nobel Prize for Peace, which he shared with the organization.

During his tenure as secretary-general, Annan presided over some of the worst failures and scandals at the world body, one of its most turbulent periods since its founding in 1945. Challenges from the outset forced him to spend much of his time struggling to restore its tarnished reputation.

His enduring moral prestige remained largely undented, however, both through charisma and by virtue of having negotiated with most of the powers in the world.

When he departed from the United Nations, he left behind a global organization far more aggressively engaged in peacekeeping and fighting poverty, setting the framework for the U.N.’s 21st-century response to mass atrocities and its emphasis on human rights and development.

He served as chairman the Kofi Annan Foundation and a group founded by Nelson Mandela called The Elders, a group of international leaders working for "peace and human rights" that includes ex-president Jimmy Carter and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

"The Elders are shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of their dear friend and colleague Kofi Annan, who was the globally admired and respected Chair of The Elders," the group said in a statement.

