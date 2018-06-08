WASHINGTON – Senate Democratic candidates and allied outside groups have devoted more than 40 percent of their TV ads so far this year to health care – spending a combined $17 million on spots pledging to protect people with pre-existing conditions, fight for lower drug prices, and guard against cuts to Medicare.

The sharp focus on health care from Democrats stands in contrast to a more diffuse message on the GOP side. In hotly contested races across the country, Republicans and the GOP-leaning groups have divided their ad dollars on a broader set of issues –spending about $10.5 million on spots embracing President Donald Trump, $14 million on ads touting the GOP tax law, and $7.6 million on commercials highlighting a hard line on immigration.

The divergent ad strategies – based on a USA TODAY analysis of data from Kantar Media – offers a snapshot of Senate races just as the primary season draws to a close and candidates pivot toward the general election, now only three months away.

From January through July, Democratic candidates and outside groups aired nearly 70,000 ads focused on health care, far and away the most common issue highlighted. The second-place star in Democratic spots was jobs and unemployment, featured in about 30,000 spots.

Republicans, by contrast, have spent most of their paid TV time talking about Trump, if only by a sliver. GOP candidates and allied outside groups have aired 45,000 pro-Trump ads so far this year.

The GOP’s signature legislative achievement – the sweeping tax cut – drew slightly fewer spots, at 43,000. And more than half of those tax-cut ads were paid for by GOP-leaning groups, as opposed to the candidates themselves.

Immigration and the roaring economy were essentially tied for third place among GOP spots, with 34,000 and 32,000 ads, respectively.

The figures highlight one key advantage Senate Democrats have in an otherwise difficult election cycle. Ten incumbent Senate Democrats are up for re-election in states that Trump won in 2016 – giving Republicans a huge playing field for possible pick-ups.

But those Democratic incumbents have faced only nominal primary opponents, while Republican challengers in Indiana, Montana and elsewhere have spent months in bitter GOP nominating battles.

“Democrats haven’t had competitive primaries so they’ve been focused on general election messaging most of the cycle,” said Jennifer Duffy, who analyzes Senate races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “Republicans have only been in general election mode for about a month."

Health care has been surging as a top voter concern, and the issue could now be as important a factor in the midterm elections as President Trump, according to Drew Altman, the head of the foundation.

“I’ve always been cautious about hyping health care as a factor in elections,” Altman recently wrote. “But if circumstances do not change, this is an election where health care may not only be a top issue, but also a critical factor in the vote.”

Health care ranks as a higher priority for Democrats this year than it did for Republicans when they crusaded against the Affordable Care Act in 2010 and 2014. Now, the issue is closely tied to Trump because of Republican efforts to undo the law either through legislation or executive action.

“I support the Affordable Care Act, and voted against all of President Trump’s attempts to repeal it,” California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose campaign has spent the most money on ads that mentions health care, boasts in an ad.

Nevada Rep. Jackie Rosen, the Democrat trying to unseat Sen. Dean Heller, is hitting him hard for caving to Trump and voting to repeal Obamacare.

“He decided not to cross Trump,” one ad says.

Even in states that Trump won easily, Democrats are making health care a key focus. An ad by Montana Sen. Jon Tester features a cancer patient accusing Tester’s GOP challenger of making health insurance less affordable in his role as the state’s insurance commissioner.

Pre-existing conditions is voters’ top health care campaign issue among the ones tested in a June Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Most Democratic and independent voters – as well as about half of Republicans voters – say a candidate’s position on preserving protections for people with pre-existing conditions is either the “single most important factor” or a “very important” factor in their 2018 vote. And it’s the top campaign issue for voters living in battleground areas like Florida, according to the survey.

The Democrats’ focus on health care “shows how the Republicans really blew it in 2017 by making health care their no. 1 legislative priority” and then failing to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, said Steven Smith, a political science professor at Washington University.

“The news from the Trump administration, with its cutting around on the edges of Obamacare through administrative action, has kept the issue alive and hasn’t done Republican candidates any favors,” he added.

On the GOP side, the high volume of pro-Trump ads are particularly striking because in midterm elections, candidates often try to run away from their party’s president. But the Kantar data, as well as the Wesleyan Media analysis, found GOP candidates are doing the polar opposite: praising Trump at record rates.

“The president’s party tends to lose seats in midterm elections, and so typically candidates from the party tend to avoid tying themselves to the incumbent while opponent partisans typically go on the attack,” said Michael Franz, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project. “It is really striking that Republicans are overwhelmingly embracing Trump and very rarely criticizing him.”

Democrats, meanwhile, appear to the ones avoiding Trump, especially in Senate contests. Democratic candidates and left-leaning outside groups have aired only about 8,100 “anti-Trump spots,” even though the president is expected to gin up Democratic enthusiasm and drive away independents and moderates.

That’s largely because of the difficult electoral map that Democrats are navigating. In the 10 states where Trump won and Senate Democrats are up for-election, the president remains relatively popular. And Democrats cannot afford to alienate any potential crossover voters.

Some of these “red state” Democrats are even mentioning Trump positively, such as Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota and Joe Manchin in West Virginia.

“Look, I’m not running against Donald Trump,” Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen says in a TV spot his campaign launched in March. He promised in that spot to work with Trump on issues where they're in sync, though more recently he has highlighted his opposition to Trump's tariffs.

Bredesen is a moderate and a popular ex-governor, running in a state Trump carried by 26 percentage points. So it's no wonder if he's circumspect in his criticism, says Smith, the Washington University professor.

"I think it’s a question of treading carefully, picking your spots, criticizing the president where a policy is really unpopular in your constituency,” said Smith.

Contributing: Fredreka Schouten

