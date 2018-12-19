Another day, another Facebook privacy scandal. The latest worrying report: According to The New York Times Facebook gave technology companies like Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify special access to user's data without anyone else knowing.

The revelation is the latest in a string of bad news for Facebook. In just the last couple of months the company has suffered multiple outages, a reveal that it considered selling user data after pledging not to, and a bug that affected 6.8 million people giving permission to third-party apps to access their photos. And this doesn’t include the testimonies on Capitol Hill and other scandals that the company has faced this year. Now on Wednesday, the attorney general for the District of Columbia has filed a suit against Facebook for permitting political consultancy Cambridge Analytica access to the personal data of tens of millions of users without their permission, according to Washington Post sources.

So here's what we know now from the new report.

What exactly did Facebook do?

According to the Times, Facebook gave big companies greater access to its users' data without the user's permission. This includes giving Microsoft's search engine Bing access to see all of a user's friends without the user's consent, letting Netflix and Spotify read a user's private messages and allowing Amazon to gather names and contact information.

The Times also reports that Facebook was still sharing "streams of friends' posts" with Yahoo "as recently as this summer" even though the Facebook claiming publicly to have stopped the practice years ago.

Facebook defended itself against an accusation printed by The New York Times, claiming the social network released private data to other large tech companies without the knowledge of the users.

What is Facebook saying about these allegations?

Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, the company's director of developer platforms and programs, denied that Facebook gave companies user data without the user's permission. "To be clear: none of these partnerships or features gave companies access to information without people’s permission," Papamiltiadis wrote on Facebook, adding that the company similarly did not "violate our 2012 settlement with the FTC."

In 2012, the Federal Trade Commision settled with Facebook over claims the social network "deceived consumers by telling them they could keep their information on Facebook private, and then repeatedly allowing it to be shared and made public."

As part of the settlement, the FTC required Facebook give users "clear and prominent notice and obtaining their express consent before sharing their information beyond their privacy settings," as well as keep "a comprehensive privacy program to protect consumers' information." The Commission also said Facebook would need "biennial privacy audits from an independent third party" to make sure it is properly protecting user information.

Papamiltiadis does acknowledge that these companies and others have had access to Facebook user information, but users need to opt-in to utilize their Facebook account on a third-party platform, like Spotify, Netflix or Bing.

Wait, what does that mean?

Facebook, like other social networks and platforms, allows developers to connect to its service using tools known as APIs. The goal: to allow people to connect with their Facebook friends without having to leave the other app.

These are the pop-ups you see after you click on a "connect to Facebook" or "sign in with Facebook" button letting you log in to Facebook and telling you what information of yours is being shared and what parts of your Facebook the company you're connecting with will have access to.

Spotify asking you to "connect to Facebook" on its desktop app.

For Spotify, Papamiltiadis notes, after you've signed in to Facebook on the Spotify desktop app, "you could then send and receive messages without ever leaving the app."

Since this API was designed to use Facebook's messaging feature, "our API provided partners with access to the person’s messages in order to power this type of feature."

Papamiltiadis says the company is currently "in the midst of reviewing all our APIs and the partners who can access them."

OK, so nothing here is shady?

Well, no. While this integration between companies and services is common all across the tech industry, the Times report says that Facebook gave the aforementioned big companies, as well as others like the Royal Bank of Canada, more detailed data than it had previously disclosed and without user knowledge. All as part of an effort designed to grow Facebook's user base and generate more advertising dollars.

What about Facebook's terms of service?

For better or worse, most people skip reading the terms of services very carefully. Facebook's terms of service allow it to collect a wide range of information about you. From basic personal information like your name, age and birthdate to the type of phone you used, the websites you visited, things you are interested in and the location you are logging on from.

While you can limit some of these by adjusting privacy settings, when you agree to use Facebook you agree to let it collect this data.

Facebook's terms say it gathers all of this data to help it provide "Facebook Products," which include the Facebook mobile app and in-app browser, Facebook Messenger and Instagram. It says it doesn't "sell any individual data that could identify you, like your name," instead grouping people into more generalized categories based on the information collected and the market the advertiser wants to reach.

What are the companies saying?

A few of the companies named in the report have already spoken out.

Microsoft, Amazon and Yahoo told the Times any data they accessed was used appropriately. Netflix replied to the Times on Twitter that it "never asked for, or accessed, anyone's private messages."

Netflix never asked for, or accessed, anyone's private messages. We're not the type to slide into your DMs. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2018

What can I do to protect myself going forward?

When it comes to protecting Facebook data right now, it really is hard to say what you can do given the seemingly monthly (if not weekly) disclosures about how Facebook is handling user data.

While deleting your Facebook account is certainly an option, given the prevalence of not just the main Facebook product but also WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, for many dropping the company isn't feasible.

This latest episode should, however, serve as yet another reminder to be careful, and perhaps think twice, about what you share online. While companies say they will protect your data, as Facebook's 2018 has shown these "protections" only go so far.

