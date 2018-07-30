LONDON – More than 100 people attended the funeral Monday of a British woman who was poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok, according to the priest who conducted the service.

The Rev. Philip Bromiley had said before the ceremony there would be no pallbearers for Dawn Sturgess because of fears that others could be infected with the deadly agent. But Bromiley said after the service that they were reassured by public health officials that risks to the public were low, and her coffin was ultimately carried into the crematorium before the ceremony, according to the BBC.

Sturgess, 44, a mother of three, died July 7 — a week after she and her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, were found unconscious in the town of Amesbury in southern England. Authorities say they were poisoned with Novichok.

Family and friends delivered eulogies and sang songs to celebrate Sturgess' life inside the packed chapel. Her 11-year-old daughter told the crowd how much she and her mother loved each other, drawing a round of applause from the audience, according to The Guardian.

"She just said how much she loved her mum and how much her mum had loved her, and really got to the very nerve of what it must be like to lose your own mother," Bromiley said. "It's an awful thing, but she was so strong."

With Rowley sitting in the front row, other relatives delivered speeches that focused more on Sturgess' life than the shocking circumstances of her death.

"We ended the service with Fame – 'I’m going to live for ever' – which is a great message for any funeral service to have," Bromiley told The Guardian. "It summed her up because she was known for dancing."

Sturgess and Rowley were poisoned with the same nerve agent that left former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in critical condition 10 miles away in Salisbury on March 4. Britain blames Russia for the poisoning incidents, but Russia denies any responsibility. The Skripals have been discharged from the hospital.

Rowley told British broadcaster ITV that the chemical – an oily substance – was contained in a perfume bottle that he found and gave to Sturgess, who sprayed it on her wrists before soon falling ill.

British police believe they have identified several Russian suspects behind the poisonings, local media reported earlier this month.

