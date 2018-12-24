CINCINNATI – The family of Otto Warmbier – the Ohio man who died after being imprisoned in North Korea – has been awarded $500 million in a lawsuit against the country.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier of Wyoming, Ohio, requested $1.05 billion in punitive damages and about $46 million for the family's suffering in a motion filed in October in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the family established their claim or right to relief, granting their motion for default judgment but not for the full amount.

Howell ruled that North Korea was liable for the torture, hostage-taking, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier, and the injuries to his mother and father.

Howell's opinion opened with a mother's anguish.

“What the heck did you do to my kid?” Cindy Warmbier testified in a Dec. 19 hearing, the opinion said.

"An American family, the Warmbiers, experienced North Korea’s brutality first-hand when North Korea seized their son to use as a pawn in that totalitarian state’s global shenanigans and face-off with the United States," court documents said. "Having been compelled to keep silent during Otto’s detention in North Korea in an effort to protect his safety, Otto’s parents have since promised to 'stand up' and hold North Korea accountable for its “evil” actions against their son."

Howell said the estate of Otto Warmbier is entitled to $21 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages. Fred and Cincy Warmbier are also entitled to $15 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages.

Otto Warmbier, 22, traveled to North Korea in December 2015 on a tour. As he was about to leave in January 2016, North Korean authorities arrested him.

North Korean officials alleged he acted at the behest of a church in Ohio – which he didn't attend – as well as the CIA, the motion states. He was charged and convicted in a show trial of stealing a poster from a hotel. A month later, all communication ceased.

The Warmbiers, with Republican Sen. Rob Portman as liaison, pushed the Obama administration and then the Trump administration to get Otto released. In June 2017, the North Korean government sent Otto Warmbier home as a humanitarian gesture. But when the plane landed at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on the night of June 13, 2017, Otto had to be carried from the plane. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati who examined him said he suffered brain damage from lack of oxygen.

The North Korean government said Warmbier had suffered from botulism poisoning then took a sleeping pill. The Warmbiers, however, publicly expressed the view that their son was subjected to a physical ordeal. They sued North Korea for causing Otto's death.

