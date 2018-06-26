WASHINGTON – The Trump administration’s scramble to find detention space for thousands of undocumented immigrant families while parents await prosecution began well before images of young children in cages spilled into public view last week.

Early this month, the administration took the extraordinary step of re-directing more than 1,600 adult immigration detainees and asylum seekers to the federal prison system, despite persistent staff shortages throughout the 122-facility network that have forced teachers, food service workers, secretaries and nurses to fill in as guards.

Hundreds of the detainees have been scattered as far as Oregon and Washington state, where some Bureau of Prisons staffers and government officials say the rules that govern the detention of convicted felons do not necessarily apply to those awaiting court hearings on non-criminal matters, including asylum.

Union officials are reporting communications breakdowns due to language barriers and a lack of translators. The influx is also taxing medical staffers who are caring both for the convicted felons and the detainee population without additional personnel.

"We just don't have the resources to keep up," said John Kostelnick, chief of the prison workers union in Victorville, Calif., where about 1,000 detainees are being housed. "All of this happened with very little notice. I fear this could blow up."

At a prison complex in Sheridon, Ore., Lisa Hay, the state's chief federal public defender, has raised questions about the conditions.

In federal court documents filed earlier this week, Hay said the detainees were triple bunked in cells measuring about 75 square feet; subjected to "strip searches" following meetings with attorneys; were confined to their cells for about 22 hours per day and longer in some cases; and had limited access to telephones.

"The challenge has been huge," Hay said, adding that prison officials have been moving to improve overall conditions.

The use of the federal prisons to house the undocumented immigrants stems from President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings.

While Trump’s pledge to toughen border security is popular with his core supporters, he faced an outcry over the zero tolerance policy when it resulted in separations of immigrant parents from their children. Last week, he hastily issued an executive order halting the family separations.

The process of reuniting families has gotten off to a chaotic start and the movement of adult detainees to federal prisons could further complicate it. Adding to pressure on the Trump administration was an order from a federal judge in California on Tuesday for authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days.

Staff shortages

The Victorville, Calif., complex is one of several federal prisons across the country where authorities have long relied on filling holes in the guard force with civilian workers, including secretaries and social workers. The practice is expected to continue indefinitely despite objections from Congress, as the Trump administration is eliminating 6,000 positions from the bureau's force, including 1,800 officer jobs.

Earlier this year, up to 60 civilian staffers a day were being assigned to guard posts at the California facility.

Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who has raised questions about federal prison staffing problems, said housing immigration detainees has only further "strained" an already-stressed system.

"This is something that shouldn't have been done in the first place," Demings said. "This has put an undue burden on the staff. And there doesn't seem to be any immediate relief in sight."

In a written statement, the prison bureau said there was "available" bed space to accommodate detainees, and that "existing staff" would be used to "accomplish the mission."

"No additional training has been identified or required," the agency said, adding that prison officials had a "long history" of supporting immigration enforcement. "These detainees will be housed in a status analogous to pre-trial detainees, which bureau staff manage routinely."

Getting legal help

Yet the challenge of managing the sudden influx of detainees at multiple sites was highlighted in the court documents in Oregon, where local attorneys are fighting to provide detainees access to legal counsel.

On May 30, the executive staff at the Sheridan, Ore., prison was provided just 24 hours notice that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be transferring up to 130 detainees to the location, requiring medical and security screening, according to an affidavit filed by Amberly Newman, an executive assistant at the prison complex. The screening requirements delayed assignments to housing units in part to guard against potential clashes between existing inmates and immigration detainees.

Access to visitation also was delayed, according to the affidavit, because of "the limited information the BOP (prison bureau) had regarding each of the detainees, the need to conduct and complete appropriate medical screening and the need to complete other administrative tasks necessary to safely house them."

In Seattle, where more than 200 detainees have been housed in the federal SeaTac prison complex, immigration advocates said it could take months to complete the asylum application process.

Matt Adams, legal director at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in Seattle, described the conditions of confinement there as "unpleasant any way you look at it."

Of the nearly 200 detainees attorneys have interviewed so far--many of them from Central America--Adams said they are linked to about 60 children who were separated from them when they arrived at the border.

He said many of the parents have been informed of their children's whereabouts, though they are believed to be scattered in shelters as far away as New York and Florida.

Laurie Robinson, a former Justice Department official who was part of a congressional task force that examined federal prison operations in 2015, said the use of federal prisons for immigration detention-- especially with so many attendant needs related to continuing contact with children and attorneys--represented "questionable judgment."

"It seems surprising that the Justice Department would ask the Bureau of Prisons to take on this large task when personnel is already stretched to the limit," Robinson said.

"To ask the Bureau of Prisons to turn on a dime like this is a bit unfair and, potentially, a bit of a nightmare," she said.

When the plan was announced earlier this month, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials characterized the effort as "a temporary measure until ICE could obtain additional long-term contracts for new detention facilities or until the surge in illegal border crossings subsides."

Under terms of an inter-agency agreement between ICE and the prison bureau, 1,000 beds were set aside in Victorville; 209 beds in Seattle; 230 in La Tuna, Texas; 130 in Sheridan; and 102 in Phoenix.

Since that time — and following Trump's order halting the separation of children from undocumented adults referred for prosecution — the pursuit of additional detention space has become even more intense.

Last week, the Pentagon was asked to make some military posts available in Texas and Arkansas to accommodate up to 20,000 to include entire detainee families, rather than separate children from their parents as they await prosecution on charges of illegal entry.

