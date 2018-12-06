President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un stop to talk with the media as they walk from their lunch at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore.

The summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un seemed to go well.

But if it all goes belly-up, you might be able to look back at what could be construed as a fat joke by Trump at Kim's expense.

As Kim and the American president sat down for lunch Tuesday after their one-on-one talks in Singapore, photographers jostled to get pictures of the pair sitting at a flower-filled dining table.

“Getting a good picture, everybody?” Trump asked the photographers. “So we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect?”

Video of the moment then shows the camera panning to Kim as he listens to the translation.

Our interpretation of Kim’s facial expression and body language? Let’s say he wasn’t bursting with pleasure.

The video went viral with Twitter commentators comparing the episode to an awkward scene from “The Office.”

Not too sure about this remake of the Office pic.twitter.com/4tmLXRskzD — Alan White (@aljwhite) June 12, 2018

“Kim's reaction to Donald Trump's joke is the best thing you will see all day today,” quipped another.

Kim's reaction to Donald Trump's joke is the best thing you will see all day today. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/oLjVYIUApk — Shahjahan Khurram (@91Shahji) June 12, 2018

And “Sweet Jesus, Look at Kim Jong-Un's Face,” tweeted another, perhaps unintentionally using Trump’s random capitalizations in the comment.

Sweet Jesus, Look at Kim Jong-Un's Face when Trump asks Photographers to make them look "Handsome and Thin".pic.twitter.com/FkSJZhnD42 #TrumpKimSummit #TrumpKim — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) June 12, 2018

Of course, Trump isn’t shy about ribbing the press, and earlier in the proceedings didn’t hold back at the men and women he often accuses of “fake news.”

”The press, they never stop," he said as the two sat down ahead of his tête-à-tête with Kim.

"I'll tell you when they're out," Trump said, referring to media in the room.

