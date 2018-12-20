WASHINGTON – Federal authorities unsealed charges against two Chinese nationals linked to the Beijing government as part of a 12-year global hacking campaign that breached more than 45 technology companies in the United States.

Both suspects are accused of working for the Chinese company Huaying Haiti in association with China’s Ministry of State.

The federal action comes just two months after 10 Chinese intelligence officers and hackers were charged with stealing airline engine technology from French and U.S. companies.

The aviation scheme, unveiled in October, targeted a turbofan engine developed through a partnership between France and the U.S. The alleged crime coincided with a Chinese state-owned company working to develop a comparable engine, prosecutors said then.

