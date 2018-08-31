A Florida couple accused of selling drugs out of their mobile home's kitchen window was arrested last week, according to a police report.

William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs were arrested Aug. 23 when police raided their Ocala, Florida, mobile home and found fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

According to an Ocala Police Department report of the incident, officers found fentanyl prepackaged in foil as well as plastic bags and a digital scale in the kitchen. The report noted that police believe the couple sold drugs from their kitchen window.

Orlando TV station WFTV reported that the couple used the window as a makeshift drive-thru for their customers. According to WFTV, the duo used signs to signal when their mobile home was open for sales and where to drive.

"We were seeing some overdose incidents that were happening in this particular area, specifically at this particular location," Ocala Police Captain Steven Cuppy told reporters, the Miami Herald reported. "There (were) some heroin sales that were going on there. Subsequently, through the investigation, we were able to determine that product was laced with fentanyl."

According to WFTV, four drug overdoses in the area led police to the mobile home. The Miami Herald reported that an undercover officer purchased a controlled substance from Dobbs at the house two weeks before the police search.

Both Parrish Jr. and Dobbs face multiple drug-related charges.

