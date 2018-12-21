Plenty of strange antics happen on flights, but one couple was horrified to catch a fellow passenger giving a pedicure to her seatmate mid-air.

On a recent trip from Denver to Milwaukee, Lynee and Jake Ruiz spotted a woman sitting near them giving a pedicure to the man she was traveling with while he slept. They took a video of the incident, and it garnered the attention of the viral Passenger Shaming Instagram account.

"Oh my God," Lynee Ruiz, who filmed the incident, says during the video.

Her husband told Inside Edition other passengers took notice when the woman began filing the toenails of her companion.

“Everyone was kind of looking around and felt uncomfortable,” Jake Ruiz told the outlet.

In the video Lynee Ruiz took, the woman giving the pedicure is heard saying, "This one's bad" and "this one needs attention" as she files away.

The strange situation didn't end there.

Lynee Ruiz told Inside Edition the woman also fed her seatmate a burrito and was seen crawling around the plane's aisle looking for her sock.

The Ruizes said after a while, they found humor in the situation.

“At first we were frustrated,” Jake Ruiz said. “We were like, man, this is gonna be a long flight and then we just made light of it and started enjoying the show.”

