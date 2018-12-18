Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Miracle The Carnival Miracle, built in 2004, is the fourth in Carnival Cruise Line’s four-member Spirit Class platform, which also includes the Carnival Spirit and Carnival Pride (both 2001) and Carnival Legend (2002). The Carnival Miracle was built by the Kvaerner Masa Shipyard (hull number 503) at Helsinki, Finland. Originally founded as Wartsila, and recently called Aker Finnyards, it is now operating as STX Finland. Sailing year-round on cruises to Mexico and Hawaii, Carnival Miracle is based in Long Beach, California, home to the historic former Cunard Line ocean liner Queen Mary. The Spirit Class ships are immediately distinguished by the glass-framed bases of their trademark winged Carnival funnels. The 88,500-gt, 2,124-guest Carnival MIracle measures 963-by-106-feet and is powered by six diesel engines that drive two Azipods at a service speed of 22 knots. After a major refit in 2015 at the BAE Systems Drydock in San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle now boasts many of Carnival’s newly implemented 2.0 venues like the Alchemy Bar, Redfrog Pub and Skybox sports bar. The Carnival Miracle has twelve passenger decks, beginning at the top with an observation platform at the base of the ship’s funnel on Sky Deck (12). Deck 12 overlooks the midships Sports Deck (11) sunning area. The forward portion of Deck 11 is sheltered from high winds by glass panels . Forward Deck 11 features a jogging track (15.2 laps equals a mile), a basketball court and a nine hole putting course. From forward Deck 11, there is an excellent view of the Sirens and Ulysses pool areas. On midships Deck 11, there is a wide, open deck space. The aft portion of Deck 11 has a children’s wading pool and outdoor play area. At the aft end of Deck 11, there is the 72-foot, double-loop Twister water slide. Sun Deck (10) begins with a glassed in observation platform that continues aft with sunning platforms that overlook the midships pools. The aft portion of Deck 10 is lined in teak wood. Lido Deck (9) begins with an open observation platform overlooking the bow. There is an impressive aft-facing view from the open wings atop the bridge on Deck 9. The open-air Sirens Pool area features a large Jacuzzi, fresh water showers and a bronze sculpture depicting the mermaid-like Sirens from Greek mythology. Al fresco seating from the buffet dining venue Horatio’s occupies the sheltered portions of Deck 9 on either side of the Sirens and Ulysses Pool areas. The Odyssey Bar is situated between the Sirens and Ulysses Pool areas on Deck 9. The Ulysses Pool area is aft of the Sirens Pool on Deck 9 and in inclement weather can be covered with a retractable metal and glass roof. The adults-only (21 and over) Serenity area is at the aft end of Deck 9 and features a sheltered bar and lounging area. Serenity has its own pool and Jacuzzi as well as cushioned deck chairs, hammocks for two and cabanas. On Atlantic Deck (3) a wonderful teak-lined promenade stretches aft on either side to encircle the stern. When combined with the Gatsby’s Garden interior promenade, it encircles the entire deck. Located underneath the glass dome at the base of the funnel, Nick and Nora’s is the dramatically situated, 156-seat reservations-required, extra tariff ($35 per person) steakhouse aboard the Carnival Miracle. Black and white images of New York form the backdrop in Nick and Nora’s, which is perched atop the ten deck tall Metropolis Atrium. Table settings in Nick and Nora’s include Frette linens, Versace chargers, Riedel stemware and silver plate cutlery. In addition to a wide selection of steaks, lamb, lobster, a daily fish and chicken entrées, popular Nick and Nora’s courses include a caesar salad that is prepared tableside. The desserts in Nick and Nora’s run the spectrum from tiramisu and creme brulée to homemade ice creams and this delectable caramelized apple. There is a truly vertiginous view from the glass staircase that is cantilevered over the Metropolis Atrium linking the lower level of Nick and Nora’s to Horatio’s buffet dining venue. An excellent gym is located on forward Decks 10 and 9, with cardio equipment on its lowest level and terraces of exercise equipment that surround and overlook a Jacuzzi. Aft on the port side of the gym on Deck 10, there is an aerobics room that is also used for spinning classes. Carnival Miracle’s O2 Teen Center (ages 15 to 17) is on the starboard side of Deck 10. The Spa Carnival can be accessed from the forward Deck 9 stairtower lobby on the port side. There is a relaxation room at the forward end of the Spa Carnival on Deck 9. Numerous treatment rooms in the Spa Carnival offer up everything from massages and skin therapies to teeth whitening. There are separate men’s (shown) and women’s changing areas in the Spa Carnival. Each changing area in the Spa Carnival has its own Steam Room. In addition to a Steam Room, each changing area in the Spa Carnival has a Sauna. The Venus Salon is on the starboard side of Deck 9, directly across from the Spa Carnival. Horatio’s Restaurant is the Carnival Miracle’s 458-seat casual buffet dining venue on Deck 9. With a decorative nod to Horatio Hornblower, it features models of British Man-O-Wars, busts of Hornblower and the Union Jack flag. Horatio’s has food stations that include Taste of Nations (changes daily from French to Italian, American, etc.), a salad bar, Asian, a New York-style deli, a grill and a Pizzeria that makes genuine Neapolitan-style pizza. On forward Upper Deck (5), there is the Camp Carnival, which has activities for kids aged 2 - 5, 6 - 8, and 9 - 11. On forward Main Deck (4), there is the Wizard’s video arcade. Circle C, which offers facilities and activities for 11 - 15-year-olds, is next to the Wizard’s video arcade. The triple deck Phantom Show Lounge is located on forward Decks 4, 3 and 2. The Carnival Miracle’s largest entertainment venue, it seats 1,167 guests. In addition to Carnival 2.0‘s Hasbro- and Dr. Seuss-sponsored game shows and programming, the Phantom Show Room is the setting for Carnival’s lavish production shows. Gatsby’s Garden is an interior promenade that encircles the Atlantic Deck (3) level of the Phantom Show Room with seating for 52. The Ravens Library and Internet Cafe on port Deck 3 seats 23. Adjacent to the Library, Chapel and Sam’s Piano Bar, the glitzy Fountain Stairs on Deck 3 lead down to another plaza on Deck 2. The Carnival Miracle has a dedicated wedding chapel with seating for up to 30 guests on Deck 3. Inspired by the movie “Casablanca”, the 106-seat Sam’s Piano Bar on Deck 3 has colonial Moroccan decor created by longstanding former Carnival architect Joseph Farcus. Kane’s Way is an enclosed promenade area surrounding the upper level of the Fountain Stairs that seats 53 guests. Added in 2015, Cherry On Top is a candy and flower shop that is located at the forward end of the Deck 3 Yellow Brick Road shopping gallery. The Yellow Brick Road winds its way through several shops on Deck 3 that sell everything from jewelry to souvenirs and sundries. On Deck 3, a balcony runs along either side of the massive Metropolis Atrium. Pixels photo galleries are located on the port and starboard Deck 3 balconies of the Metropolis Atrium. The Gotham Lounge is aft of the Metropolis Atrium on starboard Deck 3, accommodating up to 66 guests. Adjacent to the Gotham Lounge on aft Deck 3, the City Room is a 100-seat conference room that is often used for the ship’s art auctions. Located at the aft end of Decks 3 and 2, the 1,250-seat Bacchus Dining Room is the Carnival Miracle’s main dining venue. The upper level is reserved for “Your Time” dining, where guests can dine when and where they like between 5:45 and 9:30 p.m. Table settings in the Bacchus Dining room include colorful Euro by Vortex brand chargers. Food and service in the Bacchus Dining Room is consistently of a high standard and there is a variety of international cuisine, including a spicy Indian vegetarian meal that changes nightly. Located on forward/port Promenade Deck (2), Carnival’s signature Redfrog Pub was added to the Carnival Miracle in April of 2015. The Caribbean-inspired bar accommodates 135 guests and serves rums and beers. Directly across from the Redfrog Pub on the starboard side of Deck 2, the Joker Card Room seats 20. The Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2 is the go-to place for a la carte specialty coffees, shakes and cakes. Next to the Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2, the Fountain Stairs descend from a suite of Deck 3 public areas. The Fun Hub is adjacent to the Fountainhead Cafe on Deck 2 and is a favorite spot for quizzes, games and even a live pianist at varying times of the day. The Sky Box is a brand new, 67-seat sports bar on Deck 2 that was added in April of 2015. The Carnival Miracle's vast Mr. Lucky's Casino is located on midships Deck 2, accommodating up to 278 guests. The casino has its own bar and a stage for live music. The Shore Excursions Desk is in the port/forward corner of the Metropolis Atrium. The Metropolis Atrium is a soaring space that spans ten decks upward from the Metropolis Bar at its base. Directly aft of the Metroplis Atrium on the starboard side of Deck 2, the Alchemy Bar, which serves up cocktails made with fresh herbs and other exotic ingredients, is another Carnival signature venue that was added in April of 2015. Frankenstein's Lab is a double-deck night club on aft Deck 2 that features an oversized "creature" and other Frankenstein motifs, including lightning bolt style lighting effects. Offering two fixed dinner seatings, the lower level of the grape-infused Bacchus Dining Room is located on aft Deck 2. This over-the-top space was conceived by former Carnival architect Joseph Farcus. The Ariadne Room is an annex to the Bacchus Dining Room that seats 86-guests. Used for a number of functions, including the nightly Punchliners Comedy Club, the 348 seat Alice In Wonderland-inspired Mad Hatter’s Ball is located on forward Riviera Deck (1). The Carnival Miracle has five self-service launderettes. Carnival Miracle has twelve accommodation categories. At the top end of the spectrum are six 430-square-foot Penthouse Suites with separate bedrooms and sitting areas. Penthouse Suites have original artworks, a living room nook, bar area and even a dressing area with a walk-in closet. Penthouse Suite bathrooms have granite tilework, double sinks, a toilet and a bidet. Penthouse Suite bathrooms also feature deluxe Jacuzzi tubs. Penthouse Suite balconies are lined in teakwood and are large enough to accommodate two loungers, a small table and two chairs. Located at the stern of the ship, 340-square-foot Vista Suites can be combined with the neighboring balcony stateroom. This is the living room of a Vista Suite. Like the Penthouse Suites, they also feature a private dressing area and walk-in closet. This is the bedroom of a Vista Suite. Vista Suites have wrap-around balconies that overlook the ship’s wake. Ocean Suites are smaller than Penthouse and Vista Suites but have similar amenities, including granite tiled bathrooms with Jacuzzi tubs and walk-in closets. Ocean Suites also have large, teak-lined balconies. Premium Balcony staterooms are smaller than suites but larger than standard balcony cabins. Premium Balcony staterooms feature granite-tiled bathrooms with a shower. Premium Balcony staterooms have wide, teak-lined balconies. Standard Balcony staterooms measure 220-square-feet and have twin or king sized bed configurations. Bathrooms in Balcony, Oceanview and Interior cabins are well designed modular units with sink, toilet, shower and plenty of storage space. This is a balcony on an aft-facing standard Balcony stateroom. Handicap-accessible Balcony staterooms are larger than average and feature wider doors and modified fixtures. Handicap-accessible stateroom bathrooms have roll-in showers with unfolding seats. Handicap-accessible Balcony stateroom balconies have wide doors and ramps on the balcony door sills. Oceanview staterooms are similar to Balcony staterooms but have large picture windows instead of balconies. Interior staterooms generally measure 185-square-feet and come in several configurations, including this comfortable twin. This Interior stateroom accommodates three with an unfolding upper berth.

You'll soon be able to take a Carnival cruise out of San Francisco.

Carnival on Tuesday announced it would offer a series of sailings out of the city in 2020 – something it has never done in its 46-year history.

Kicking off March 19, 2020, the voyages will include four-night trips to Ensenada, Mexico, and five- and six-night trips to Ensenada, Catalina Island and San Diego.

The voyages also will include 10- and 11-night Alaska cruises that feature calls at Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Tracy Arm Fjord.

In addition, the line will offer a single 15-night Hawaii cruise out of San Francisco that features stops at four islands including Maui and Kauai.

The Mexico sailings will take place during the spring and summer of 2020. The Alaska cruises are scheduled for the summer of 2020. The Hawaii cruise will depart on April 16, 2020.

The sailings will take place on the 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle.

Catering heavily to the drive-in market, Carnival is known for offering voyages from more "home ports" around the USA than any other line. On the West Coast, it already offers voyages from San Diego; Long Beach, California; Seattle; and Vancouver, B.C.

With the addition of San Francisco, Carnival will operate from 19 ports in North America.

Carnival's cruise terminal in Long Beach, Calif. is housed in a geodesic dome originally built for the Spruce Goose, a famed flying boat. The overhaul of Carnival's Long Beach cruise terminal more than doubled the size of its facilities and included design changes that should enhance passenger flow.

Cruise ship tours: The early icons of the Carnival fleet Long before it grew into the world’s largest cruise line with its current fleet of 24 ships, Carnival Cruises sprung from relatively humble beginnings with three former British ocean liners that were converted for cruise service. Carnival’s very first ship, the 27,284 gross ton Mardi Gras, was originally Canadian Pacific Line’s Empress of Canada, a two class transatlantic liner that made off-season cruises. The Empress Of Canada was built by the famed Vickers-Armstrongs, Walker-on-Tyne shipyard at Newcastle Upon Tyne, England in 1961. Like all great liners of the day, the Empress of Canada was launched down a slipway. In contrast, today’s cruise ships are built in prefabricated sections that are welded together in vast drydocks that are flooded and then opened up to the sea. The Empress of Canada’s maiden voyage from Liverpool to Montreal began on April 24, 1961. The 650-by-86.5-foot ship carried 192 First Class and 856 Tourist Class passengers and was powered by steam turbines that drove twin screws at a top speed of 21 knots. In 1968, Canadian Pacific modernized its livery with stylized “C” funnel markings but the Empress of Canada would only serve for 3 more years before it ceased transatlantic and cruise operations. When the ship joined Carnival in 1972 as the Mardi Gras, the funnel imprint was only slightly altered. Carnival also kept the CP deck nomenclature for decades, which is why most of its current ships still have an Empress Deck. This post card view shows Mardi Gras as the ship appeared for most of its long career with Carnival. With the addition of new cabins and private facilities, the Mardi Gras carried 1,240 guests on regular weekly cruise service to the Caribbean. Credit: A far cry from today’s computer-operated cruise ships, the Mardi Gras‘ wheelhouse retained its vintage navigation equipment. The ship was manned by mostly Italian officers, veterans of companies like Italia, Lloyd Triestino and Adriatica, which had shut down their passenger services. The Mardi Gras was an immaculate vessel and featured tiered, teak-covered decks. There was one large outdoor pool on aft Empress Deck. Here is a view of the al fresco Lido Bar area on aft Promenade Deck. The Empress of Canada’s interiors were slightly modified when the ship became Mardi Gras. In addition to new furnishings and soft fittings, the glowing woodwork of the onetime Empress Room was covered in shiny wallpaper when the space was transformed into Mardi Gras’ Grand Ballroom. The space in the prior image was painstakingly restored in the ship’s final career as Apollon. When the wallpaper came off, lustrous hardwoods such as bubinga, willow and mahogany glowed once more. Note the Canadian maple leaf insets in the balcony’s nickel balustrade. In its early years with Carnival, the Flamingo Dining Room was revamped from Empress of Canada’s more staid tourist class restaurant with vivid red and tufted gold velvet soft fittings. Designer Joseph Farcus completely transformed the Flamingo Dining Room towards the end of the ship’s Carnival career with eye-popping colors and lighting. Unlike the dining room, the Carousel Lounge on aft Promenade Deck retained much of its vintage grandeur throughout the ship’s life. The Empress of Canada was built with remarkable woodwork that would never pass muster with today’s stringent SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) regulations. Another space that remained virtually unchanged over the years was the double deck Cinema on Main and Upper Decks. The Mardi Gras had glass-enclosed promenades along the former first class Promenade Deck and the former tourist class Empress Deck. These were the inspiration for the “boulevards” linking the public spaces on Carnival’s current ships. The indoor Coral Pool was also left in its original configuration throughout the vessel’s long career. It was located in the belly of the ship on the aptly named Coral Pool Deck. Most of the Mardi Gras’ accommodation featured exquisite craftsmanship and materials, including some stunning wood veneers. This was a suite with separate sitting and sleeping areas. This is one of many beautifully paneled former first class staterooms with twin brass-framed portholes. Highly skilled artisans contributed to the ship’s original classical appointments. This is a close up of the etched glass panels in the former first class Mayfair Lounge, which was utilized as the Mardi Gras’ Showboat Club Casino. As Carnival began to introduce bigger, flashier ships, the Mardi Gras and its classic fleetmates gradually became outmoded. The Mardi Gras spent its final Carnival years sailing from Port Canaveral on three and four night cruises to the Bahamas. In 1993, the Mardi Gras was traded to Greek-owned Epirotiki Lines and subsequently chartered for gambling cruise service out of Texas as the Star of Texas before becoming the Lucky Star for Florida-based casino cruising. Neither venture was a success and the ship sailed to Greece, where it was laid up. After five idle years at Eleusis (near Piraeus), the ship was given a complete refit, renamed Apollon and chartered to UK-based Direct Cruises in 1999. In 2000, Apollon was returned to its owners (now operating as Royal Olympic Cruises) and given a dark blue hull for Aegean cruising. Royal Olympic struggled and eventually collapsed in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attacks and the Apollon was laid up and offered for sale along with several of its fleetmates. In 2003, it was purchased by Indian shipbreakers and subsequently demolished at Alang. The Mardi Gras (left) may have been the first Carnival ship but it was the Carnivale (right) that established the line as a cruise industry powerhouse. Both are shown at Port Canaveral prior to their departure from the Carnival fleet in late 1993. Like the Mardi Gras, the Carnivale was originally a Canadian Pacific liner. The ship was built in 1956 as the Empress of Britain for Liverpool-to-Montreal service. The Empress of Britain was built by the Fairfield shipyard at Govan, Scotland and launched by HM Queen Elizabeth II. The 25,516-gross-on vessel carried 160 first class and 984 tourist class passengers and was powered by steam turbines that drove twin screws at a 20-knot service speed. The ship’s interiors were typical of the post-war Odeon style, which was a more basic version of the pre-war Art Deco look, utilizing elements such as etched glass, brass, nickel and exotic hardwoods. This is a view of the Empress of Britain’s indoor pool, which remained largely unchanged throughout the ship’s career. With the Atlantic run in decline, in 1964, Canadian Pacific sold the Empress of Britain to Greek Line. The ship was rebuilt with a lido on its stern and rechristened by its namesake, Greece’s Queen Anna Maria, for U.S.-to-Mediterranean crossings and seasonal cruise service. In 1974, the Queen Anna Maria was laid up following the collapse of Greek Line. In 1975, the ship was purchased by Carnival Cruises and refitted for one class cruising, debuting in 1976 as the 950-passenger Carnivale. In addition to its full-sized indoor pool, the Carnivale had four outdoor pools and a generous amount of sunning space. Located on aft Sun and Sports Deck, this area was called the Lido Beach Club. In its early years with Carnival, many of the Carnivale’s beautifully paneled public spaces were left structurally intact, albeit with the addition of more vibrant soft fittings. This is a corner of the Riverboat Club Casino. The Carnivale’s Mardi Gras Nightclub was originally the Empress of Britain’s Empress Room. In an attempt to modernize the space, its exquisite marquetry paneling was covered up with shiny wallpaper. In the ship’s Queen Anna Maria conversion, a modern show lounge was added in the aft portion of Promenade Deck. During the Carnivale era, this space was called the Showroom. The Promenade Deck featured a full wraparound, glass-enclosed promenade that linked the majority of Carnivale’s public rooms. Carnivale’s former first class suites had wonderful woodwork, some of which was painted over to achieve a more modern look. This comfortable and spacious stateroom featured large, brass-framed picture windows. In 1990, Carnival decided to give the aging-but-still-viable Carnivale a complete stem-to-stern makeover. This is one of the ship’s wood paneled alleyways in its original configuration. This is what the Carnivale’s alleyways looked like after its 1990 transformation by marine architect Joseph Farcus. This is the Empress Deck foyer during the ship’s early Carnivale era. And this is what the Empress Deck foyer looked like after the 1990 refit. The Carnivale’s International Dining Room was paneled in beautiful maple and mahogany woodwork. The International Dining Room was unrecognizable after the 1990 refit. The ship’s subsequent owners would eventually tone down elements of the renovation. The Riverboat Club Bar was also drastically modernized in 1990, resembling the interior style of Carnival’s then modern fleet of ships. This is a view of the Carnivale’s Riverboat Club Casino after its modernization. Scant traces of woodwork, brass and etched glass paneling remained. In 1993, the Carnivale was renamed Fiesta Marina for Carnival’s short-lived, Spanish-speaking Fiesta Marina Cruises division. When that venture folded, the ship was sold to Epirotiki Lines in 1994 and renamed Olympic for Aegean cruise service. The Olympic’s new Greek owners were fond of its heritage as the onetime Greek flagship Queen Anna Maria. Much time and effort were spent to restore some of the ship’s original character, such as these intricate marquetry panels in the former Empress Room. In 1997, the Olympic was sold to Topaz International, who took it to an Eleusis (near Piraeus) drydock where it was further modernized with the addition of more cabins. The 1050-passenger ship was renamed The Topaz and chartered to British-based Thomson Holidays. In 2003, The Topaz was chartered to the Japanese-based Peaceboat organization, which deployed it on long cruises catering to Asian youth to help foster peace and global awareness. Even at the ripe old age of 50, The Topaz was beautifully maintained. The ship’s officers and crew even kept its museum-quality brass navigation equipment in perfectly polished condition. In 2010, stringent new SOLAS regulations would force any ship with woodwork in its construction from service. The Topaz was retired in 2008 and sold to Indian shipbreakers, who beached it for scrapping at Alang. When it debuted in 1978, Carnival’s Festivale was a game-changer. At 38,175 gross tons and with a speed of 22.5 knots, the Festivale was, for a short while, the largest, fastest ship regularly based in Caribbean cruise service. Like its two earlier Carnival fleetmates, the Festivale was originally a British-built ocean liner. The ship was delivered in 1961 as the all-one-class, 32,697 gross ton RMS Transvaal Castle for Union-Castle Lines’ U.K.-to-South Africa service. The Transvaal Castle was constructed at the John Brown and Company shipyard at Clydebank, Scotland. This famed yard built many celebrated ocean liners, including the first Queen Mary, the first Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Elizabeth 2. For its day, the lavender-hulled Transvaal Castle was spacious and well-appointed. In addition to 726 passengers, it carried cargo and mail, giving it the added distinction of being classed as a Royal Mail Ship. The Transvaal Castle’s interiors were designed by Jean Munroe, whose specialty was a French Regency-inspired decor that was all the rage in the U.K. at the time and is now often referred to as “chintz”. Here is another space on board the Transvaal Castle during its early heyday as a Union-Castle liner. This whimsical, gilt-laden lounge with its Byzantine arches and golden charioteer frieze on board the Transvaal Castle was decades ahead of some of today’s fantasy-inspired spaces. In 1966, the Transvaal Castle began trading under the name S.A. Vaal as a result of Union-Castle’s partnership with South African-based Safmarine but remained on U.K. to Durban run. By 1977, the new era of the jumbo jet and the containerization of cargo spelled the end of the traditional South African liner service. The S.A. Vaal was bought by Carnival Cruises and sent to Japan for a complete rebuilding as the Festivale at the Kawasaki Heavy Industries shipyard. The ship’s superstructure was expanded with additional public areas and accommodation and all cargo holds were filled with cabins. As the Festivale, it could carry 1,432 passengers. The rebuilt Festivale boasted wonderful sheltered forward decks. On Observation Deck, there was a large wading pool. There were two more pools in the aft portion of the ship, not to mention acres of beautifully maintained teak decking. The Tradewinds Club was originally an observation lounge on board the Transvaal Castle. After the Festivale conversion when a showroom was built in front of it, the windows were shuttered and the room was given a tropical ambiance. Few traces of the ship’s original interiors remained after its 1978 conversion for Carnival Cruises. The Festivale was Carnival’s first large-scale design project incorporating the vivid, glitzy style of Miami-based architect Joseph Farcus. This is the revamped Purser’s Square on Upper Deck. The Fanta-Z Disco was a state-of-the-art venue in the “Saturday Night Fever” era. With the advent of the Festivale, Carnival Cruises had entered its official “Fun Ship” period with a dazzle and style never before seen at sea. The Festivale’s Copacabana Show Lounge featured neon caricatures, vivid patterns and stimulating colors. The Continental Dining Room was located near the bottom of the ship on Main Deck. One of the few spaces spared complete alteration was the double-deck Cinema on Upper Deck. Another space that remained virtually unchanged throughout the ship’s life was the Library, which boasted rosewood veneers and chicken wire cabinet doors that were a throwback to the early “James Bond” era. In 1996, the Festivale was finally retired from the Carnival fleet. The majestic-looking ship found new life under charter to Dolphin Cruises as their popular IslandBreeze. In 1998, Dolphin Cruises merged with Premier Cruise Lines to form Premier Cruises, Inc, who purchased the ship from Carnival. For a short while, there were plans to give the IslandBreeze a dark blue hull but the ship retained its white livery while under charter to U.K.-based Thomson Holidays. In 2000, Premier Cruises renamed the ship the Big Red Boat III and placed it on a short-lived cruise service from Houston before filing for bankruptcy. The Big Red Boat III was arrested for debt and laid up with several of its Premier fleetmates at Freeport, Bahamas. The Big Red Boat III was offered for sale but the ship’s expensive-to-operate steam turbines left it no takers other than the Indian shipbreakers. As the Big Boat, it sailed to Alang and was subsequently broken up for scrap. This is a view of the former Festivale’s remains in March of 2004.

