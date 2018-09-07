Former Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines tweeted contact information for a bookstore that called police on a person yelling at former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was shopping at the store.

Reines said Sunday he was "providing a service to the public." He shared Black Swan Books' address, phone number and email address in a tweet that has since garnered more than 2,500 retweets. Some have criticized the tweet, suggesting it will promote harassment.

Saturday, Nick Cooke, owner of Black Swan Books in Richmond, Virginia, called 911 after a woman confronted Bannon and called him “a piece of trash,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. The person also "repeatedly shouted obscenities" at Bannon, Cooke said in a statement posted to the bookstore's website.

“Steve Bannon was simply standing, looking at books, minding his own business. I asked her to leave, and she wouldn’t. And I said, ‘I’m going to call the police if you don’t,’ and I went to call the police and she left,” Cooke told the Times-Dispatch.

The Richmond Police Department confirmed to the Times-Dispatch that a 911 call was made Saturday afternoon but said it was canceled before officers responded.

"I certainly regret that some are upset or offended," Cooke said. "I did my best to deal with an unexpected and difficult situation."

The encounter comes after a number of Trump officials have been the subject of controversial public interactions, including former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

