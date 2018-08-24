A white former Dallas-area police officer on trial for murder in the killing of a black teenager leaving a party in a car with other teens testifies that he had no option but to open fire to protect a fellow officer.

Roy Oliver, 38, who was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department following the April 2017 shooting, testified Thursday on the sixth day of his trial in the death of 15-year-old John Edwards, a popular, ninth-grade football player.

Oliver is charged with murder in the killing of the black teen and four counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The Balch Springs police department is majority white, while minorities make up 77 percent of the population of 24.000 in the small community that adjoins Dallas.

The fatal shooting of Edwards took place outside a private home where teens were partying.

Oliver, who had responded to a call about intoxicated kids in the street, was inside the home, along with his partner, Tyler Gross, when they heard gunshots outside. Those shots, however, came from a nearby parking lot and were not connected to the party.

Jordan Edwards, 15, was shot and killed by police officer Roy Oliver.

Merrit Law Firm, Handout, epa

According to prosecutor Michael Snipes during opening arguments, Edwards, his stepbrother and two friends were already inside a Chevrolet Impala outside the home when the initial parking lot shots were fired. They were trying to leave the scene as officers had instructed them, but police vehicles were blocking the street, he said.

Oliver, who rushed outside after hearing the nearby shots, testified that he felt he had to open fire on the Impala because he was afraid his partner, Gross, was in danger of being run over by the vehicle.

"I had to make a decision. This car is about to hit my partner," Oliver told jurors. "I had no other option."

A video released by authorities at the time, however, showed the Impala was moving away from officers.

In addition, his partner, Gross, testified earlier that he had not felt in danger at that moment. "I was not in fear at the point," he said.

Oliver testified that he could not see into the car, but thought he had located the shooters involved in the parking lot incident or at least someone connected with it. As he approached the car, he testified, he "heard a pop, a possible gunshot from inside the car."

He told jurors he made the decision to shoot "when the vehicle was moving toward my partner." He said he was "trying to stop threats."

Oliver fired five times and continued to shoot as the vehicle, driven by Jordan's 16-year-old stepbrother, Vidal Allen, drove away. Jordan was hit in the back of the head.

After realizing he had shot the 15-year-old, Oliver testified, he felt "a punch to the gut." He called it "sickening" — a bad situation that kept getting worse.

Dash-cam video showed Jordan's stepbrother telling officers his little brother was dead. "Please don't hurt me, sir," he said. "I'm just 16, sir."

Jordan has been escorted into the courtroom under heavy police guard. Dallas police have also been preparing for possible protests in the area in the event of an acquittal.

