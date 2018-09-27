Epic Games said it's looking into technical issues on its hit game "Fortnite" after launching Season 6 on Thursday.

According to a pair of posts on Twitter, Epic said it is investigating issues on the Xbox One, where there have been reports from users the game is crashing more frequently.

The second issue is tied to Vbucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. Some players get an error message when they purchase Vbucks or experience a delay after the purchase is made, Epic said.

"We are investigating this now and are continuing to monitor for any additional issues," Epic said in a statement on Twitter.

A battle scene from Epic Games' Fortnite.

Epic Games

On Thursday, Season 6 of "Fortnite" launched, morphing the game's island landscape into a Halloween-themed area. The season, titled Darkness Rises, includes creepier locations like a corrupted area and floating island. Users can also snag new skins including one turning their character into a werewolf.

Users can add several new Season 6 skins through the game's Battle Pass, which costs about $10 for the full season.

We are investigating an increase in crashes on Xbox. We'll provide an update once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 27, 2018

We're aware some players are receiving an error message when attempting to purchase Vbucks or their delivery is delayed.



We are investigating this now and are continuing to monitor for any additional issues. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 27, 2018

