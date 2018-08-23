A new fossil discovered by researchers might leave fans of turtles a little shell-shocked.

A study published in the journal Nature finds a fossil from a turtle roaming Earth 228 million years ago had no shell.

The fossil, which also shows the turtle might have been the first with a toothless beak, should help researchers better understand how the creature evolved over time.

"This creature was over six feet long, it had a strange disc-like body and a long tail, and the anterior part of its jaws developed into this strange beak," said Olivier Rieppel, a paleontologist at Chicago's Field Museum and an author on the study, in a statement. "It probably lived in shallow water and dug in the mud for food."

The species has been named eorhynchochelys, which means "dawn beak turtle." The fossil was discovered in China, researchers say.

The study said because this turtle had a beak but no shell, it's a sign of mosiac evolution, where traits such as shells and beaks evolved independently from each other and at different rates, which explains why some ancestors of modern turtles had partial shells only and others only had beaks.

"This impressively large fossil is a very exciting discovery giving us another piece in the puzzle of turtle evolution," said co-author Nick Fraser, who works with National Museums Scotland. "It shows that early turtle evolution was not a straightforward, step-by-step accumulation of unique traits but was a much more complex series of events that we are only just beginning to unravel."

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com