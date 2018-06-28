It's almost Fourth of July!

That means we're getting ready for food, fireworks and festive fashion, of course. Need help deciding what to wear to your Independence Day celebration this year?

Whether you're hitting up a BBQ, the pool or a more sophisticated soirée, we've got you covered on stylish ways to rock your stars and strips.

Looking for something casual? Try out some cute, USA-themed graphic tees.

Or, glam it up in a lacey blue top or red-hot dress.

Don't want to look too overdone? Make a understated nod to the holiday with starry accessories in the form of earrings, a scarf or shoes.

Want more Fourth of July style inspiration? Check out the gallery below for more ideas.

More: 5 SPF trends your face needs this summer

More: 30 affordable, celeb-inspired summer dresses that you can wear right now

40 Fourth of July fashion ideas to help you celebrate in style Get ready to rock some red, white and blue this Fourth of July! From striped swimsuits to starry shoes, we've got your Independence Day style inspiration, including Forever 21's Cropped USA Raw-Cut Graphic Tee, $10.90. 01 / 40 Get ready to rock some red, white and blue this Fourth of July! From striped swimsuits to starry shoes, we've got your Independence Day style inspiration, including Forever 21's Cropped USA Raw-Cut Graphic Tee, $10.90. 01 / 40

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com