Officials are warning about toy-like fireworks that closely resemble characters popular with children such as My Little Pony and Pete’s Dragon.

Princess Twilight Sparkle is one of the My Little Pony characters. The toys feature a unicorn-like horn.

Firefighters in Concord, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte, said the playful-looking pyrotechnics shoot flames and, in the case of the My Little Pony version, projectiles from their horns.

The fireworks "can cause severe injury and burns to children who may believe that they are a toy," Concord's public safety department posted on Twitter and Facebook.

“It’s discouraging that manufacturers are making these fireworks look like toys,” Concord Fire Department spokesman Adam Ryerson told TV station Spectrum News Charlotte. “In no way, shape, or form are these toys. They should not be left in anyone's hand unless they are an adult and they should only be used by adults.”

The fireworks look like plastic toys, but have wicks in their horns and tails, the Concord Independent Tribune reported.

According to local TV station WSOC, a fire inspector found the "My Little Pony" and "Pete's Dragon" fireworks while inspecting a local fireworks stand.

In its story, the station included video of fireworks shooting from "My Little Pony" unicorn and "Pete's Dragon" characters.

"The My Little Pony one shoots smoke out of the backside and flames and sparks out of the front side," Ryerson told WSOC. "When we did our test two different projectiles came out of it."

Ryerson said the projectiles make the firework illegal in North Carolina.

The warnings come as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that children 14 and younger suffered 36 percent of the injuries from fireworks in 2017.

"U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 12,900 people for fireworks-related injuries; 54 percent of those injuries were to the extremities, and 36 percent were to the head," Concord's public safety department said in citing additional figures from the Association.

