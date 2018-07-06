Boston Beer's Samuel Adams sales have been anything but frothy.

Boston Beer

Let's raise a pint of beer — a free one — for dads Sunday.

Cashback and mobile shopping app Ibotta is honoring dads with its second annual “Hops for Pops” free beer rebate.

And that's only the start of a long list of freebies and deals and dads for Father's Day.

As for Ibotta, dads can collect when they order a beer at any bar and restaurant nationwide Sunday, earning back $5 through the smartphone program.

“This Father’s Day, we want to let dads know that their efforts don’t go unnoticed," said Bryan Leach, CEO of Ibotta, in a statement. "That’s why we’re raising a glass to all the amazing dads and father figures out there to remind them how meaningful they are to us."

To cash in on the 24-hour offer, download the Ibotta app, select the “Hops for Pops” rebate under the "Restaurants and Bars" category and then order a brew Sunday.

NEW: Surprise dad this #Fathersday with a free beer on us! That's right, this Sunday (6/17) you can earn $5.00 cash back on any beer at any bar or restaurant 🍺. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/TcebuP4GmW — Ibotta (@IbottaApp) June 12, 2018

After the purchase, upload an itemized receipt in the app to get $5 cash back added to your account.

It gets even better if you’re new to Ibotta.

For downloading the app and then redeeming your first rebate, you'll get a $10 bonus on top of the $5 beer rebate or $15 back for a single pint of beer.

Once you earn $20 in cashback through the app, you can transfer money to a PayPal or Venmo account or choose a gift card.

Ibotta also has cashback offers on groceries, household items, Uber rides and online shopping.

More: The cheesiest Father's Day gift yet: A Kraft cheese sculpture of your dad

More: Father's Day fails: Worst gifts one dad received (and moms never would)

More: Father's Day gift guide: 6 ideas to help make dad's life easier

Father's Day freebies and deals

To help families celebrate dad and save a little money, several restaurants are offering free treats and discounts. Sunday also is the last day to take advantage of many gift card promotions at restaurants nationwide, which can make for a good last-minute gift.

The following freebies and specials are only available Father's Day at participating locations unless otherwise noted:

Arooga’s: Dads eat free with a purchase of another meal. Dine-in only and limit one discount per check.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Dads get a free meal with purchase of another entrée up to $10 value.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: On Saturday and Sunday, dads get a free pint glass while supplies last.

Boston Market: Get a whole rotisserie chicken, half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces cornbread for $29.99 Sunday.

Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar: Through Sunday, ribs are $15.99.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: The chain has a buy-one-get-one free meal special Sunday.

Bulla Gastrobar: The restaurant is challenging all dads to a Bulla Brainteaser for a chance to win free churros Sunday.

Celebrate Dad and let us do the grilling this Father's Day. Treat Dad to a complimentary pint of beer & you'll get a $10 MVP Bonus! 🍺 🎁 https://t.co/7jmiH3kufe pic.twitter.com/Vxtmz4kR9i — Duffy's Sports Grill (@duffysmvp) June 12, 2018

Cicis: With a coupon Sunday, get a free kids buffet with purchase of an adult buffet and drink Sunday.

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen: Dads get $4 beers from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Duffy's Sports Grill: Dads get a free pint of beer with any meal purchase and a $10 MVP bonus added to their loyalty account. Join the program at www.duffysmvp.com.

Fired Pie: With the purchase of an entrée, dads get a free meal Sunday.

Firehouse Subs: With a coupon, dads get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-priced medium or large sub, plus chips and a drink.

First Watch: Dads get a free small bag of premium coffee with their meals while supplies last.

Fogo de Chão: Dads who dine-in Sunday get a card for a free Full Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch, redeemable June 18 through Aug. 30. While supplies last.

This #FathersDay, give dad the gift of wings 🍗🍗 Treat dad to any 10 wings, get 10 boneless wings free! pic.twitter.com/S6c6yQeVzE — Hooters (@Hooters) June 11, 2018

Hooters: Dads get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of a beverage and any 10 wings.

HopCat: Dads get free Pretzel Nuggz Sunday.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: With purchase of another meal of equal or greater value, dads eat free Sunday.

LaMar's Donuts: Dads get a free doughnut and a free small coffee Sunday.

Macaroni Grill: All locations open early at 9 a.m. Sunday and will have a special Father’s Day brunch menu until 4 p.m. and a prix fixe menu all day. Dads also get a $10 off coupon for their next visit to redeem June 18 through July 15.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament: Through Sunday, dad’s admission is free with the purchase of a full-paid adult admission using the promo code DAD18. For a $25 upgrade, dad will receive a souvenir glass stein filled with beer or soda and a framed photo.

This Sunday! (6/17) To show all the dads out there how much they're appreciated, we're offering a FREE side of Pretzel Nuggz to any dad on #FathersDay with any other dine-in purchase. Totally worth leaving the recliner for. #TipsForAGreatDadBod pic.twitter.com/qwZf3kNLM0 — HopCat - Royal Oak (@HopCatRoyalOak) June 13, 2018

Mimi's Café: Dads get a buy-one-get-one free coupon that can be redeemed June through July 7.

Mr. Gatti’s: Dads get a free buffet with the purchase of a kids buffet and two drinks Friday through Sunday.

Neighborhood Grills: Dads dining in Sunday will get a $10 certificate valid on their next visit.

Orange Leaf Yogurt: With a coupon, dads get free frozen yogurt at some locations and $3 off at "Weigh and Pay" locations.

PDQ: Dads get a free meal with the purchase of any meal, bowl or salad Sunday.

Pilot Flying J: For Father's Day weekend, dads get a free cup of Pilot Coffee with an offer on the myPilot app, available to download at www.pilotflyingj.com/mypilot.

Father's Day plans? ✔️



Dads eat free this Sunday, June 17th, at all PDQ locations.



➡️ https://t.co/wF2BkAEgYa pic.twitter.com/6suSaN31hE — PDQ Restaurant (@PDQFreshFood) June 11, 2018

Pizza Inn: With a coupon available only for rewards members, dads get a free adult buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet Sunday. One coupon per party, per rewards member.

Portillo's: With an entrée purchase, dads get a free dessert.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Dads get a free cookie for stopping in Saturday or Sunday at participating locations. No purchase is necessary.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: The company's suburban locations have a buy-one-get-one free special Saturday and Sunday and the urban locations have a steak and two beers for $25.

Roy Rogers: Participating locations will have a bulk chicken special. For $29.99 get 16 pieces of chicken, eight biscuits and three large sides.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Dads get a free $25 dining card Saturday and Sunday that can be redeemed June 18 through Aug. 31 at participating locations. Some exclusions apply.

***Father's Day Special***



Dads receive a FREE* donut of choice (*offer does not include specialty donuts or specialty drinks) and a FREE* Small Coffee on Father's Day!! (June 17th).#LaMarsDonuts #FathersDay



Locations --> https://t.co/tlzkundibZ

(At participating locations) pic.twitter.com/SdOMYAN4p3 — LaMar's Donuts (@LaMarsDonuts) June 13, 2018

Spaghetti Warehouse: Dads get a free 15-layer lasagne or any original recipe spaghetti free Sunday. Dine-in only.

Taco Bueno: For a limited time, the original Wholotta Box is $10 and includes 12 Party Tacos or 12 Party Burritos or six of each, two sides of refried beans, two sides of Mexican rice, four bags of tortilla chips, and one large side of Original Red Salsa.

TCBY: Dads get their first six ounces of frozen yogurt free at participating locations nationwide Sunday.

Texas de Brazil Steakhouse: Dads dining in Sunday will get a free $20 certificate to redeem June 18 through Aug. 31. The certificate is for $20 off two dinners and can only be used Monday through Thursday. Other exclusions apply.

Show Dad the love with dessert – on us! On Father's Day, bring in your dad and buy him an entrée (sandwich, salad, pasta or ribs) and he can choose a free dessert from any of our famous options! pic.twitter.com/XpVGAB0W4g — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) June 7, 2018

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: Dads dining in Sunday get a coupon for a free entrée to use on their next visit.

Tijuana Flats: Dads get a free upgrade to a double-meat, double-cheese "Megajuana" meal and a free beer Sunday. Excludes fish.

Toppers Pizza: Get a free Baked Mac 'N Cheese with the purchase of any large pizza at regular price Sunday.

Twin Peaks: Dads who dine at the chain Sunday get a "Dad Pass" buy-one-get-one free coupon to redeem on their next visit.

UFC Gym: Friday through Sunday, UFC Gym signature locations across the country are offering free workouts for dads and their families.

White Castle: Email subscribers will get a buy-one-get-one coupon for breakfast combos. Sign up for future offers www.whitecastle.com.

Wienerschnizel: Dads get a free sundae Sunday.

Wing Zone: Friday through Sunday, get 20 original wings and two ranch dressings for $19.99 with code 2121.

Zinburger Wine & Burger: Dads get a free large salad or entrée sandwich with the purchase of an entrée of equal or lesser value. Dine-in only.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains also may have deals Sunday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check social media channels.

This roundup will be updated. Check back soon.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. This column reflects her opinion. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter Twitter@KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com